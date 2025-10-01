Queen Camilla's son Tom Parker Bowles finally addresses Strictly rumours

Tom Parker Bowles has finally responded to rumours he was set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing. The food critic and writer, 50, who is the son of Queen Camilla, 78, and her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, 85, was asked if he had been approached on Alan Titchmarsh's show, Love Your Weekend. The father-of-two replied: "My two children are embarrassed enough about my dad dancing at parties. The idea of me getting into sequins and sort of running like that... no! So it's not true, and would never happen. Great show, obviously, but not for me."

Tom, who shares daughter Lola, 17, and son, Freddy, 15, with his ex-wife, Sara Buys, appeared alongside model Twiggy Lawson on the ITV chat show. His mother, Camilla, is a renowned Strictly fan, with head judge Shirley Ballas revealing that Her Majesty had sent her a handwritten note to thank her for sending over a copy of her book, Murder On The Dancefloor.

In February 2024, Camilla declared she was "one of Strictly's greatest fans" as she was joined by professional dancer Johannes Radebe as he coached Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) staff and volunteers during one of her royal engagements. She also previously appeared in Strictly's 2017 Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty Images Camilla dancing with Craig Revel Horwood in 2009

Appearing on BBC Breakfast last month, Craig was asked about dancing with the Queen and whether he thought she would ever perform on Strictly.

"I doubt that now,” he said. "She was fantastic. We danced for the Royal Osteoporosis Society, she raised awareness and money for that charity, which was great. She loves dancing. She actually loves the show and I would love to see her on there because she would nail it, darling. She's got fantastic rhythm."

Royal Strictly fans

While no member of the British royal family has competed on the show, there are a number of avid watchers. Back in 2023, the Princess of Wales visited the studios with her three children, where they were even given a tour of the costume department.

© Getty Images Kate is a Strictly fan

And in 2018, the Duchess of Edinburgh appeared in the audience with her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, then aged 15, to watch one of the live shows. Presenter Tess Daly later revealed the visit was a birthday treat for Lady Louise.

© WireImage, Sophie and Lady Louise watched a live recording of the show in 2018

"It was lovely to have them there, we are very fortunate we have a few fans in the royal household… They did absolutely [get a backstage tour]," she told HELLO! at the time. "Lady Louise was celebrating turning 15 and she said it was a treat to come and visit the show. She's a big fan, herself and her mother. They enjoyed all the action from the front row and they had a great night. It was great to welcome them."

A year later, Sophie also waltzed in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where the stars and celebrities of the show perform for one show of each series.

