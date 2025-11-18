Introducing the HELLO! Royal Yearbook – the ultimate gift for royal fans everywhere

I’m delighted to present The HELLO! Royal Yearbook 2025-2026 – the ultimate gift for royal fans everywhere. Whether you’re reading it in the glow of the Christmas season or picking it up as a keepsake for the year ahead, this beautifully produced special edition captures the magic, milestones and memorable moments of royal life.

Inside, we revisit the standout royal stories of the year – from the Princess of Wales’s emotional return to public life, carried out very much in her own way, to the King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary and the secret of their enduring happiness. You’ll also find the Princess Royal at her candid best as she celebrates her 75th birthday, with a collection of her sharpest and most memorable quotes.

Alongside these standout features, the annual takes you inside treasured family traditions and offers rare glimpses behind palace gates, accompanied by exquisite photography and exclusive insights found only in HELLO!.

Looking ahead, we bring you a guide to the unmissable royal events of 2026 – a year set to deliver pomp, pageantry and important personal milestones, from major anniversaries to Prince George reaching his teenage years. And for a touch of festive fun, we’ve included puzzles and quizzes that celebrate the royals in true HELLO! style.

More than a seasonal read, The HELLO! Royal Yearbook 2025-2026 is a keepsake to treasure all year round – a perfect stocking filler, gift or treat for yourself.

On sale from 18 November at all premium UK retailers, priced at £12, and online – get your copy here.