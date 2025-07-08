Princess Kate attends first state banquet in two years - all the photos

The Princess of Wales is attending her first state banquet in nearly two years as the King and Queen host a glittering soiree at Windsor Castle for France's President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on Tuesday night.

Kate, 43, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and confirmed she was free from the disease at the start of this year, last made an appearance at a grand royal dinner 20 months ago in November 2023, in honour of the South Korean president.

The Princess wowed in a red floor-length caped gown by Sarah Burton for Givenchy with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, as she and Prince William arrived at the historic St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the Queen looked regal in an ivory silk and crepe embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare, and a sapphire and diamond tiara, necklace, earrings, and bracelet.

The King is set to stress the vital partnership between France and the UK in the face of a "multitude of complex threats" at the state banquet in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron, declaring "as friends and as allies, we face them together".

Other royals in attendance included the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

1/ 8 © Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales The royals are ready William and Kate posted this beautiful photograph taken before they left for the state banquet. "Ready for what promises to be a wonderful State Banquet this evening in Windsor," the caption read. The Prince is wearing white-tie with the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George, as well as his medals and honours on display. Meanwhile, the Princess sported her royal family orders, the GCVO star and sash and the Rosette of Grand Officier l’ordre nationale du merité.

2/ 8 © Getty Images Smiling royals The couple shared a sweet exchange as they made their way into St George's Hall.

3/ 8 © Getty Group photograph Ahead of the festivities, the King and Queen posed for a group photograph with Mr and Mrs Macron. The First Lady opted for a cobalt blue caped evening gown.

4/ 8 © Getty Images Happy and glorious Mr Macron’s state visit to the UK, from July 8-10, is the first to be hosted at Windsor Castle, rather than Buckingham Palace, in a more than a decade since that of the Irish president Michael D Higgins in 2014. State visits, which capitalise on the royals’ soft power to strengthen diplomatic ties overseas, will be hosted at Windsor for the next few years while reservicing work continues at the London Palace and starts to affect the state rooms.

5/ 8 © Getty Images The Queen's sapphire jewels A closer look at the Queen's beautiful outfit and the jewels/ The King George VI Victorian suite of sapphire jewels was gifted to Queen Elizabeth II by her father, on her wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Royal family order A closer-look at King Charles royal family order, as worn by the Queen. The badge is a miniature of the monarch, bordered by diamonds and attached to a pale blue silk ribbon. The honour is bestowed on female members of the royal family by the monarch. It is usually worn pinned to the dress of the recipient on the left shoulder.

7/ 8 © Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie looked beautiful in a white sequined evening dress with ankle-strap heels and the Aquamarine Tiara.

8/ 8 © Getty Images The Princess Royal and Sir Tim Laurence The Princess Royal looked elegant in an ivory embroidered satin and chiffon gown with a bolero-style jacket. She appeared to have styled her signature bouffant into a lower chignon, paired with the Diamond Festoon tiara.

