Royal family joy as engagement news is announced

Congratulations are in order for Prince Johannes Oettingen-Wallerstein, an heir to one of Germany's most established aristocratic houses, who has proposed to his girlfriend, Luisa Textor.

The Prince popped the question while in Kyoto, Japan, for a family wedding, with the news officially announced on social media by Johannes' father, Prince Carl Eugen, who proudly penned: "And suddenly she says yes! Our son, @johannesow and @luisatxt got engaged in Kyoto. We are so incredibly happy for them both – for their courage, their shared 'yes' and for everything that lies ahead. All the very best to you both. May life fulfil your promises – and perhaps even a little more. Hugs!"

Johannes, 27, and Luisa, 25, couldn't have looked happier in the photograph, shared alongside Prince Carl's emotional words. Luisa proudly showed off her dazzling triple sapphire engagement ring on her perfectly manicured hand. Meanwhile, the Prince couldn't have looked happier following his proposal. The comments were flooded with messages for the betrothed couple, "Congratulations to the whole family," one penned. A second added: "Congratulations to the beautiful couple."

Johannes and his new fiancée were in the country for the wedding of the Prince's maternal uncle, Prince Peter of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who married Yurina Hattori-Roche in a Shinto ceremony after also marrying at Schloss Sayn.

Who is Prince Johannes?

The House of Oettingen-Wallerstein is a historic, high-ranking German noble family that originated in Franconia and Swabia. Prince Johannes is the grandson of the current Head of the House, Moritz, Prince of Oettingen-Wallerstein. While noble titles were legally abolished in 1919, the title (Prince, in this case) became part of the surname and continues to be used by the families, maintaining their social status, prestige, and involvement in the aristocratic social network.

Johannes, who studied a master's degree in economics and international politics at Bocconi University, currently works as an associate at 42CAP, a venture capital firm.Before joining 42CAP. Johannes previously worked as a Founders Associate at OCELL, which is described as a Series A climate-tech startup. While not much is know about Luisa, it is believed she is an analyst with HV Capital in Munich.