Outer Banks' star pictured kissing Greece's Prince Constantine Alexios amid budding new romance

Madelyn Cline has sparked rumours of a romance with Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark after photos emerged on social media of the pair kissing. The Outer Banks star, 27, and the royal, 26, have reportedly been spending time together in New York, where the prince's parents, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal have a property.

The snap showed Madelyn wearing a black outfit and a matching headband as she and Constantine Alexios shared a kiss. The pair were previously spotted dining together in Manhattan, while a video showed them holding hands as they walked down a street.

Constantine Alexios, who is the second child of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, grew up in London, beginning his education at Wetherby School. He later attended Wellington College in Berkshire, before enrolling at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. in the US. He graduated from the university in 2022. The royal has a talent for painting and sculpture, and has also modelled for French fashion house Dior.

© Getty Madelyn Cline starred in I Know What You Did Last Summer

© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock Constantine-Alexios with his brother, Achileas-Andreas, and his parents, Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal

Meanwhile, Madelyn, who was born in South Carolina in 1997, is best known for her roles in Netflix teen drama, Outer Banks, as well as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the recent slasher movie, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Like her rumoured beau, Madelyn has also appeared in modelling campaigns for American Eagle, Stella McCartney and Versace. She previously dated comedian Pete Davidson.

Greek royal family

Constantine Alexios' late paternal grandfather, Constantine II, was the last King of the Hellenes. He died in January 2023, aged 82, after suffering from ill health for a number of years. He acceded to the Greek throne in 1964 following the death of his father, King Paul. However, he would rule for less than a decade after a military junta abolished the monarchy. Constantine lived in exile for many years in London, before eventually returning to his native country in 2010.

© NurPhoto Constatine was the final King of Greece

In December 2024, it was confirmed that Constantine Alexios and his family had acquired Greek citizenship, under the surname de Grèce.

LISTEN: How Donald Trump might have inspired the Princess of Wales state banquet look