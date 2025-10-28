Infanta Sofia secretly copies Princess Amalia's signature style with this striking ensemble

Infanta Sofia is quickly becoming one of the most stylish young royals, and while her sartorial instincts have previously been compared to the likes of the Princess of Wales, we have evidence that there is another member of the royal family she is taking her style cues from. The future Queen of the Netherlands, Princess Catharina-Amalia, has a penchant for a cape dress, and last week, the 18-year-old looked wonderful stepping out in a burgundy dress of the same design when she attended the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards.

Sofia's glamorous gown, which was by Miphai Collection, featured a dramatic, cape-like sheer panel that looked like something straight out of Princess Catharina-Amalia's wardrobe. The teen Princess's look was finished with a pair of gold Magrit ballet flats.

© Shutterstock As for accessories, Sofia borrowed a stunning piece from her mother, Queen Letizia's jewellery box: the Karen Hallam signature ring. It appears as though the elegant accessory has been gifted to Sofia, as she has been seen sporting the jewellery since July.

© Shutterstock Sofia's glamorous mother and elder sister, Princess Leonor - who was honoured by her sister at the event - did not disappoint with her fashion for the outing. The Queen of Spain wowed wearing a sophisticated gown by Spanish label Sybilla, and, much like her daughter's outfit of choice, featured a sheer overlay. Meanwhile, Princess Leonor, the future Queen of Spain, chose an embroidered purple puffed-sleeve number.



© AFP via Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia's stand-out cape moments We love to see moments of synchronicity within royal fashion and if Catharina-Amalia has anything to do with it, cape dresses are here to stay. Earlier this month, she stole the show alongside Princess Elisabeth at Grand Duke Henri's abdication at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg City. The gown in question wasn't just in sync with Infanta Sofia's in terms of shape, but also colour, as Catharina-Amalia's was too in an elegant burgundy shade. Finishing her look, Catharina-Amalia - who is currently studying at the University of Amsterdam - added a selection of glittering jewels and a petite red clutch bag.



© Getty Images In April, in keeping with a more spring-time colour palette, Catharina-Amalia sported a beautiful baby blue gown complete with a matching cape. The occasion? Her father, King Willem Alexander's 58th birthday. The dress in question was a stunning Ralph Lauren creation, coined the "Cape Georgette Cocktail Dress" in the shade "sky blue".



© WireImage One of her most glamorous cape dress moments came in 2024, when Catharina-Amalia upped the ante by wearing a lilac cape dress, covered head to toe in sparkles. The dress in question was by Filipino designer, Monique Lhuillier and was worn by the Princess of Orange when President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal visited Amsterdam.

