Meghan Markle smooches Prince Harry in first look at Netflix holiday special

Christmas isn't far away, and for Meghan Markle, that means an exciting new holiday special of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, revealed the news on Instagram, sharing the official trailer of the programme, which is out on 3 December.

While the trailer included many things we are now used to seeing from the former Suits actress, including stylish outfits and picture-perfect nooks of the catalogue home she films from, one thing that took us by surprise was the kiss she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

© Netflixx The husband and wife duo share a kiss in the holiday special trailer

Just seconds into the video, which you can see above, Harry, who is eating something no doubt of his wife's creation, stops for a quick kiss before the trailer switches to a festive scene. While Harry popped up briefly in Season 1 of With Love, Meghan, he was absent from the second season - making his holiday appearance a notable return.

© Netflix Meghan shares an insight into her festive hacks!

Expressing her love for Christmas, Meghan says in the clip: "I love the holiday season. It's about finding time to connect with the people we love, embracing traditions and making new ones." As well as her royal husband, other stars featured in the holiday special are tennis champion Naomi Osaka, chef Tom Colicchio, close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen and the producer Lindsay Roth.