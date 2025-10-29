Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoy sweet date night at Dodgers game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a wholesome date night where the couple were spotted cheering on the home team in matching blue caps during Game Four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Sitting side by side behind home plate, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked relaxed and happy as they clapped and smiled throughout the game. Meghan opted for a crisp white shirt with a navy sweater draped over her shoulders, giving her look a classic Americana twist, while Harry kept things low-key in a white tee layered with a navy blazer.

Their sweet evening out marked a rare public appearance for the couple, who looked every bit the picture of unity as they sipped drinks and engaged in animated conversation. At one point, they stood to applaud an exciting play, both caught up in the energy of the crowd.

© Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on from the stands during game four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers

Despite the buzz around them, the pair seemed fully focused on the game, and each other, sharing quiet moments and exchanging smiles beneath their LA Dodgers caps.

Harry and Meghan are parents to Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with the couple regularly sharing anecdotes about their children through interviews, public appearances and on the Duchess' Instagram account.

© Getty Images The couple enjoys a low key date night

Their appearance comes after the Duchess shared hope for daughter Princess Lilibet that would make her the 'proudest mom'.

In a piece for Town & Country's November issue, the Duchess interviewed Avery Colvert, 15, who set up her own organisation, Altadena Girls, to support teenage girls who lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

© Getty Images Harry and Meghan watch on with baited breath

She told Avery: "You never thought your work would grow to be this big. And even if it hadn't, it still would have been meaningful and made an impact. My goodness, if our daughter turns out to be anything like you, I'll be the proudest mom."

© ABC / Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet

During their visit to Colombia in 2024, Meghan spoke about how her daughter has "found her voice". She said: "Part of the role modelling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter - who, at three, she has found her voice. And we're so proud of that because that is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there's a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that if someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that's what they're going to do. And they're going to create a different environment than so many of us grew up in."