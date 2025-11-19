Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse into idyllic life with kids Lilibet and Archie

Meghan Markle recently gave a rare and heartwarming glimpse into her idyllic life raising her children, Princess Lilibet, 4, and Prince Archie, 6. HELLO! obtained the latest newsletter from her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which offered a poetic look at how the Duchess is preparing for Thanksgiving, and how her little ones are getting involved.

The 44-year-old revealed that she’s been teaching the children how to gather herbs from their garden ahead of the holiday. "When it comes to our founder’s favorites, the delicate, herbaceous flavor of sage ranks high on the list," the newsletter reads.

© Instagram Meghan and Lilibet barefoot at home

"Why, you ask? Well, those photos you’ve seen this year on our Instagram of Meghan walking through what seems like lavender, with its gorgeous purple hue, actually share the beauty of flowering sage (Fun fact: the varietal is called Santa Barbara)."

The letter went on to paint a vivid scene of Meghan’s family life in Montecito. "Those strolls, with Archie and Lili running in tow, her husband checking on the bees, Pula chasing the ball with Mia trying to keep up — those were the sun-drenched moments that made an everyday walk something a bit more magical. And that sage, that purple, that scent around the garden, was always there in the background."

© ABC / Meghan Markle Archie and Lilibet admiring her birthday spread and cake at Disneyland

HELLO! observed that the description mirrors images shared intermittently on Meghan’s social media, sunlit snapshots of gardens, lavender-toned fields and light-soaked family moments that hint at her love of sensory, nature-led living.

The Duchess also spoke to Marie Claire about spending the holidays with her children, explaining: "We’re always making sure we have something fun to do. At first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year."

© Instagram Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms

This latest insight follows Meghan’s emotional appearance at the Godmothers Bookstore in Summerland, California, where she revealed one of the family’s sweetest rituals, a "healing blanket" gifted by the store’s co-founder, Victoria Jackson. Meghan explained that whenever someone in the family is feeling unwell, they reach for the blanket as a source of comfort and reassurance.

To help readers understand the psychology behind such rituals, HELLO! consulted Dr Sasha Hall, an HCPC-registered senior education and child psychologist, who explained: "The healing blanket reflects something psychologists often see in early childhood. Young children think in concrete ways, so having a specific object associated with feeling better can be very reassuring. It’s similar to the way a child feels comforted when a plaster is put on a sore knee, or if they’re given a cold compress at school."

© Instagram Prince Archie Harrison tends to a rose in a photo captured by Meghan Markle in their garden

Dr Hall continued: "The object itself isn’t what makes them feel better, but the act of receiving it provides comfort, security and a sense that things are being taken care of. This helps children feel safe and supported as they learn to manage their own emotions."

Her comments align with decades of developmental research, including Donald Winnicott’s famous work on 'transitional objects', items that help children regulate emotions, form secure attachment and feel grounded in moments of uncertainty.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet go to a pumpkin patch with Harry and Meghan

During the bookstore event, Meghan also gave more detail about her morning routine with the children. "First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn on the music in the house," she said, adding that she always carries a portable speaker on trips so the family can maintain their routine. The Duchess added that she "always travels with a candle," explaining that she is "so conscious and sensitive to fragrance and [she] associates that with home."

According to Dr Hall, Meghan’s approach shows a clear understanding of how children benefit from predictability and sensory cues. "The use of music and a scented candle provides consistent sensory experiences that can help both adults and children feel calm and settled. From a psychological perspective, this creates a sense of continuity for children, particularly where their surroundings change."