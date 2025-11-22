Mike Tindall shows pride for royal family member in ultra-rare public gesture

While Mike Tindall may be famous for his skills on the rugby pitch, he also known for marrying into the British Royal Family. In 2010, he tied the knot with Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall (née Phillips) but likes to keep that side of his life away from the spotlight.

However, on Friday, the dad-of-three was filled with pride for his royal family member, Prince William, who is his wife's beloved cousin, and, in a rare move reposted a video featuring the future King on his Instagram Stories.

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Mike shared a video of Prince William on his Instagram account

The visit in question was one William made to open The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease. Former rugby league star Rob Burrow died in June at the age of 41, four and a half years after being diagnosed with the degenerative disease.

He was diagnosed with MND barely two years after ending his stellar playing career, but refused to give up the fight and threw himself into a campaign to raise awareness of the condition and help raise funds to find a cure.

© Getty Both Mike and William knew Rob Burrow well

Mike had a connection with the late rugby player and even appeared on his podcast, The Rob Borrows Podcast, with his royal wife Zara in 2023. Mike has been involved in numerous charity events for Motor Neurone Disease and attended The Sapphire Ball to raise awareness for the condition.

Talking to HELLO! ahead of the event, Mike said: "Being a Yorkshireman, I watched a lot of the Rhinos games when I was growing up and through my professional career. Rob was one of those players I loved to watch because, not only was he world-class at what he did, he also promoted the game as a sport for everyone and through his size, he showed that if you work hard, you can still dominate."

William's words

On Thursday, following his appearance alongside the Princess of Wales at the Royal Variety Performance, William headed to Leeds to fulfil a promise he made to Rob, which was to open the centre. William made the promise in January last year while presenting Rob with his CBE.

© UK Press via Getty Images Prince William with Lindsey Burrow, Rob's wife, on Thursday

While fulfilling his promise on Thursday, William shared touching words with Rob's family. "I think Rob's legacy will live on. And you guys should be so proud of your father because he really was an incredibly brave and very special man. And this is a world-leading centre that’s going to save a lot of lives. For that you shall all be very proud. And everyone is very grateful for letting us in on your family life and understanding what you’ve been managing together."