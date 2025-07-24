Mike Tindall's personal milestone with wife Zara before overseas public appearance

Mike and Zara Tindall will celebrate a personal occasion during their family holiday to Australia.

The couple were first spotted Down Under at the 2025 State of Origin decider in Sydney, and since then, the former rugby star has shared snaps from their vacation, including a sun-soaked boat trip to Hamilton Island.

Their visit looks set to coincide with their 14th wedding anniversary on 30 July, with Mike due to make a public appearance the following day.

Mike is a co-host of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast along with Alex Payne and James Haskell.

© Instagram Mike and Zara during their visit to Hamilton Island

The trio are scheduled to record a special live show from Establishment in Sydney on 31 July.

Over the years, several members of Mike's family have made appearances on the podcast.

Mike and Zara's daughters, Mia and Lena, hilariously gatecrashed one episode as their father recorded the show from their family home.

© Getty Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate appeared on a special episode of The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast in 2023

In 2021, Mike announced his son Lucas' birth first on the podcast, and in 2023, Princess Anne and the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared on an episode recorded at Windsor Castle.

During the show, William and Kate joked about their competitive nature, the princess revealed her love of cold-water swimming, and Anne recalled racing with a young William around Balmoral.

Scottish wedding

Just a few months after Prince William and Kate Middleton's Westminster Abbey wedding, the royal family headed to Edinburgh for Mike and Zara's nuptials.

On the eve of their big day, the bride and groom hosted their family and friends on the royal yacht, Britannia.

© Getty Images Mike and Zara onboard royal yacht Britannia for their pre-wedding party

The ceremony took place at Canongate Kirk with 400 guests in attendance, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Equestrian Zara wowed in an ivory silk dress with tulle straps designed by Stewart Parvin along with the Meander tiara.

© WireImage Zara wore the Meander tiara on her wedding day

The service took place behind closed doors but the newlyweds greeted the crowds in the sunshine as they emerged from the church.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The couple got married in Scotland in 2011

A private reception was then held for the couple at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Mike and Zara became parents in 2014 with the birth of daughter Mia, followed by second daughter Lena in 2018 and their son Lucas in 2021.