Prince William delivers on poignant promise to late friend

Fresh from his glitzy evening at the Royal Variety Performance with the Princess of Wales, Prince William fulfilled a poignant promise as he travelled to Leeds to officially open the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

Former rugby league star Rob Burrow died in June at the age of 41, four and a half years after being diagnosed with the degenerative disease.

He was diagnosed with MND barely two years after ending his stellar playing career, but refused to give up the fight and threw himself into a campaign to raise awareness of the condition and help raise funds to find a cure.

Rob's fellow Leeds Rhinos team mate, Kevin Sinfield, has raised more than £10 million for MDN charities since his friend's diagnosis in 2019, by taking part in a number of fundraising challenges, including multiple ultramarathons.

WATCH: Prince William greets Lindsey Burrow with a hug as he opens the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease

William presented Rob and Kevin with their CBEs during a visit to Headingley Stadium in January 2024, during which Rob asked the Prince if he could open the Centre, with William delivering that promise during his outing on Thursday.

Addressing the family, William said: "I think Rob's legacy will live on. And you guys should be so proud of your father because he really was an incredibly brave and very special man. And this is a world-leading centre that’s going to save a lot of lives. For that you shall all be very proud. And everyone is very grateful for letting us in on your family life and understanding what you’ve been managing together."

See the best photos from his outing…

1/ 5 © Getty Images Shaking hands with Kevin Sinfield Upon arrival, the Prince was met by Rob's widow, Lindsey Burrow and Kevin Sinfield. Kevin later said of the Prince: "I think he's a man of his word and he's been a massive supporter of the work we've done, the running we've done, the campaigning we've done." He added: "Rob would have been so proud of it (the centre). He would've loved to have seen it today." The rugby star will begin the latest of his challenges on 1 December.

2/ 5 A touching moment William greeted Lindsey with a warm hug. Earlier this year, the Prince provided a touching foreword for her memoir, Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up. William wrote of Rob: "He taught us 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream'."

Lindsey later said: "It such a special day for the family. To have the Prince come and open the centre is a really special day. "Rob asked him 'Would you come and open the centre', and he's kept his word. So to have him here today is a huge honour and privilege." She added: "I think it just shows his kindness and consideration. He wrote to us after we lost Rob and it was a really heartfelt message. And that's something we take a lot of comfort from."

3/ 5 © Getty Images William stands with Dr. Agam Jung, as he meets clinical researchers in the tech room The Centre was born from Rob's determination to create a place that treats patients as people, not conditions, and places them and their families at its heart. It is the first purpose-built centre dedicated entirely to MND care, research, education and holistic support in the UK, and stands as a trailblazer for other centres around the country. The future King was given a tour of the facility and spent time with patients and families, as well as meeting those who have supported fundraising efforts.



4/ 5 © Getty Images William made heartfelt remarks Rob and Lindsey's son, Jackson, rang the bell that has heralded all of Kevin's epic fundraising challenges, as the Prince unveiled a plaque to mark the opening.

Speaking at the event, William said: "Having met the family and Kevin and Rob in January 2024 for the first time in a very sweaty, smelly Leeds rugby changing room it's been my pleasure to get to know them and follow their journey. "And, frankly, we're stood in one of the most incredible buildings, that's been fundraised and supported by a few individuals who've gone above and beyond to make MND finally on the map." He said: "I'm honoured to be here today and see it up and running in just over a year. An incredible fundraising effort by a huge team of people has gone into this. None more so than Kevin. "His knees and his hips have taken a battering but he’s raised over 40 per cent of this fundraising total, which is incredible. I just can't commend enough people who have put this together."