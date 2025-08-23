Mike Tindall reveals 'sliding doors' moment on day he met Zara 22 years ago

There are many reasons why Mike and Zara Tindall are one of the most beloved royal couples out there: the pair are funny, down-to-earth, and, most of all, relatably romantic. Love stories don't get much sweeter than the story of the sporty pair, who first crossed paths during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia. In a brand new interview, Mike revealed more about his first meeting with the Princess Royal's daughter.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall are one of the most beloved royal couples

Speaking to Australian golfer, Wayne 'Radar' Riley, Mike shared that he loves Australia, as he has a lot of "good memories": "I met Zara there, we won the World Cup there." When asked to elaborate on how he met his wife, he continued: "During the World Cup. It's always the sliding doors moment in the fact that I got dropped for the semi-final and I met her that night." See the video above for the full story.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zara and Mike Tindall – A Royal Power Couple

Mike and Zara Tindall's love story

As Mike explains, he and the equestrian met at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney, as he'd gone out for a beer to make himself feel better after being dropped for the match. The former rugby player also revealed more about their first date when he went on I'm A Celebrity in 2022, saying: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And then ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both like getting smashed. It was a good start."

By 2004, they were an official couple, and, in December 2010, they got engaged after five years of dating. Speaking to Daily Mail about the moment, he revealed: "I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television. It was all about shock value – I wanted to catch her when it was quiet, and she wasn't expecting anything."

© Getty Images Zara and Mike married in 2011

Mike and Zara Tindall got married in July 2011, holding the reception at the late Queen's official Scottish residence, Holyrood Palace, and, from there the family began to grow. In 2014, they welcomed their first child, Mia, four years later came Lena, and in 2021, little Lucas Tindall was born.