Meghan Markle's protocol-breaking rule when guests enter a room

Meghan Markle has a practice in place for when guests enter a room - and it breaks royal protocol. The royal recently did a cover story interview with Harper's Bazaar where she opened up about her business ventures and family life with Prince Harry and their two children.

In the article, journalist Kaitlyn Greenidge wrote that when she arrived at Meghan's brownstone in New York, the royal's house manager announced, "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex". The writer noted the announcement was made "even though we appear to be the only other two people in the house".

The move is a break in royal protocol, as pointed out by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, who explained to the Daily Mail that the journalist instead should have been announced to Meghan, rather than Meghan being announced to the journalist – "so this breaks protocol". In regards to her Duchess of Sussex title, the commentator pointed out that earlier in the interview, Meghan was announced the same way to a group of girls from a local STEM academy. He noted: 'She is and it is perfectly correct'.

What Meghan has said about her title

© JUSTIN COIT/NETFLIX Meghan clarified her name to actress Mindy Kaling during an episode of With Love, Meghan

Harry and Meghan were granted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles by the late Queen Elizabeth II when they married in 2018. The couple have kept their Sussex titles since leaving the royal family in 2020, however, they are not permitted to be addressed by HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the royal family.

In an episode of her Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan, the royal corrected her celebrity guest and friend Mindy Kaling after Mindy referred to her as "Meghan Markle". "It's so funny, too, that you keep saying, 'Meghan Markle,'" she told Kaling with a smile. "You know, I'm Sussex now."

"When I got married, I changed my name. It's a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct," Meghan clarified how she is referred to in an interview with Emily Chang for The Circuit in August 2025.

She explained: "My legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but 'Sussex' for us works as our family name. It's the name that we share with our children, but yes, since we've been married, that's what I've been called."