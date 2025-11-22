Meghan Markle just boldly recreated Princess Diana's famous 'crossed leg' pose on magazine shoot

Meghan Markle is the ultimate cover girl! The wife of Prince Harry features in the December edition of US Harper's Bazaar, and royal fans everywhere were in awe of the stunning pictures of the Duchess of Sussex.

Displaying her minimalist style throughout the pages, Meghan can be seen wearing a variety of stunning outfits - from a glorious caramel trench coat to a show-stopping red Balenciaga dress. Her makeup was as natural and glossy as ever, and in most of the shots, her dark brunette tresses were slicked back.

Entitled 'Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Meets Her Moment,' a lot of the shots were presented in a black and white tint. In one picture, which the former Suits star shared on her Instagram main feed, Meghan can be seen donning a white shirt, black cigarette pants, both by Celine. The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is interestingly barefoot, as she stares artfully at the camera.

Fans have taken to X, saying that this particular pose is reminiscent of a series of pictures of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Diana appeared on the cover of Vogue in 1994, shot by Patrick Demarchelier. In one picture, as a part of the accompanying spread, the former wife of King Charles expertly poses with her legs crossed, wearing black trousers and a simple white top, with her arms crossed. We think you can agree, it's hugely similar - almost uncanny.

Princess Diana's Vogue shoots

The mother of Prince William and Harry appeared on the cover of Vogue three times in her life: 1991, 1994, and 1997, all shot by Patrick. These stunning images became truly iconic shots of the royal, and many consider them monumental in updating her image, cementing her status as a fashion icon thereafter.

Hair stylist Sam McKnight worked with Diana for many years and famously created her cropped look. He previously told HELLO!: "When I met her, it was the end of the 80s, and she had a perm as everyone did then. She was an absolute joy. She could always put everyone at ease. The first time I met her, we didn’t know she was coming. Next thing I know, this tall leggy blonde comes bounding up the stairs and completely sets us at ease."

The stylist remarked to Show Studio that she was rather shy when it came to having her picture taken. Reflecting on the 1991 Vogue cover shoot, he mused: "I don't think she ever found them (photoshoots) particularly easy. It wasn’t her comfort zone to be sitting there in a studio with lights and six people staring at you, having her hair and makeup done," he added.