Princess Kate's sparkliest ever dress she saved for a very important outing

The Prince of Wales will be the guest of honour at the Tusk Conservation Awards on Wednesday evening, but it will be a solo event for William, who has been royal patron of the charity since 2005.

The Princess of Wales has previously accompanied her husband to the awards in the past, including the inaugural ceremony in 2013, which marked a significant moment for Kate.

It was one of her first major public appearances following the birth of the couple's first child, Prince George, just seven weeks earlier.

The then Duchess of Cambridge turned to one of her favourite fashion designers, Jenny Packham, to create a sequin gown for the occasion, and it's one of the most sparkling gowns in her wardrobe.

The glittering gold gown featured a boat neckline, with gathered detailing at the bust and sheer side panels. Kate teamed the maxi dress with a pair of metallic Jimmy Choo platform heels and a diamond bracelet.

© Getty Images William and Kate walked the red carpet

She wore her brunette locks in a sleek blow-dry and opted for a kohl-lined smoky eye, with a sweep of pink blusher across the apples of her cheeks – a signature makeup look for the Princess at the time.

HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, who is an expert on the Princess of Wales's style evolution says: "I feel like this look is classic glamorous Kate - the full-length gown, covered with cascading sequins is so show-stopping and ensures all eyes are on her. The draped front is super flattering and has a slightly Grecian feel to it, which is the kind of silhouette that lightly skins the body, particularly post-birth."

© Getty Images Kate's hair was styled in her trademark blowdry

William and Kate welcomed baby George at the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in London on 22 July 2013. The Tusk Awards took place at the Royal Society on 13 September that year, with the Prince mentioning his son during his speech.

"As you might have gathered, Catherine and I have recently become proud parents of a baby who has a voice to match any lion’s roar! This is actually our first evening out without him, so please excuse us if you see us nervously casting surreptitious glances at our mobile phones to check all is well back home," he shared at the time.

© Getty Images Kate wowed in the floor-length sequin gown

Kate also attended the bash with William in 2018, bringing back a teal lace and chiffon Jenny Packham gown she had previously worn in 2012 for the Greatest Team Rising gala ahead of the London Olympics that year.

© Getty Images William and Kate at the 2018 Tusk Awards

That was the royal's last appearance at the Tusk Awards. She had been scheduled to attend the event with William in 2019 but had to pull out at the last minute "due to the children," Kensington Palace said at the time.

Typically, it's a solo outing for William, who will present three awards at this year's ceremony: the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa, The Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa and the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award. Following the awards presentation, the Prince is also expected to give a short speech.

