Princess Kate's 'miniature' tribute to late grandfather on sombre outing

The Princess of Wales is a master at getting the tone right when it comes to putting together an outfit for a sombre public outing, and her appearance on 9 November was no exception. The wife of Prince William, 43, joined members of the royal family, including her husband, King Charles, and Queen Camilla, at The Cenotaph war memorial on Whitehall in London, for the National Service of Remembrance. The event, which saw royals, politicians and approximately 10,000 members of the public gather to pay their respects to those who sacrificed their lives and fought for their country during World Wars One and Two, was a solemn occasion and saw Kate offer a subtle tribute with personal meaning.

The princess looked elegant in black, pinning an RAF badge brooch to her coat dress. The jewellery choice was seemingly a tribute to her late grandfather, Peter Francis Middleton, who served as an RAF pilot during WWII. He was the father of Kate's dad, Michael Middleton, and he sadly passed in 2010 at the age of 90, shortly before Prince William and Kate's engagement was made public, following a eight-year-long period of illness.

An expert unpacks Kate's brooch choice © Getty The Princess of Wales attended the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph Kate's choice of brooch is one that resonates with an expert jewellery designer of eight years, Trang Do. "The RAF-inspired brooch is rich in detail. Pieces tied to military iconography are typically made with crisp, architectural lines to reflect precision and honour, and this brooch is no exception," she says.

© Getty Kate's brooch was a tribute to her grandfather "Its design draws directly from RAF insignia, with stylised wings rendered in polished metal that catch the light while maintaining a dignified simplicity. Unlike more decorative brooches set with gemstones, this piece relies on silhouette alone, an intentional choice that places symbolism above ornament. From a jewellery perspective, that restraint gives it gravitas; it's a miniature sculptural form rooted in heritage rather than embellishment."

Has Kate worn the RAF brooch before? © Getty Images Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, Royal Honorary Air Commodore, visited RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire for her first official engagement at the station It's a piece that is so special to the royal that, having covered her every style moment for the last two years at HELLO!, I know she has worn on a number of occasions. Most recently, she attached the brooch to her Bella Freud suit during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire in her capacity as Royal Honorary Air Commodore, to learn about the station's operational role.

© Getty Kate wore the brooch during the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day She also wore it on 5 May 2025 when she attended a military procession down The Mall, to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which signalled the end of the Second World War in Europe. It was pinned to her gorgeous purple Emilia Wickstead coatdress.

A second meaningful tribute © Getty Kate wore Princess Diana's earrings It wasn't the only family tribute in Kate's look. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also wore a family heirloom – her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's Collingwood pearl drop earrings, which date back to 1981 when they were gifted to her by the Collingwood jewellery house, the Spencer family's staple jeweller, upon her engagement to King Charles.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Diana wearing the Collingwood earrings in 1985 "The Collingwood pearl drop earrings are an exquisite example of late-20th-century British fine jewellery design," Trang Do tells us. "Their proportions are intentionally elongated to frame the face with clean vertical lines, a style Collingwood often favoured for its ability to balance drama with restraint. "What makes these earrings particularly special is that they were created as a bespoke commission: not part of a wider collection, but crafted specifically as a bridal gift in the early 1980s. That rarity enhances their status as both sentimental heirloom and fine jewellery treasure."