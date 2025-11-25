Duke of Kent's rarely-seen grandson to have moment in the spotlight

The Duke of Kent's grandson is set to have a major public outing at the upcoming Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Saturday.

Albert Windsor, 18, who is the eldest son of Lord Nicholas Windsor and his estranged wife, Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis, will escort Eulalia de Orleans-Borbon, goddaughter of the former King Juan Carlos of Spain, at the annual society bash.

He was born on 22 September 2007 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, but raised in Rome with his younger brothers, Leopold and Louis.

Albert and his siblings have remained mostly out of the public eye, but they were pictured at their late grandmother the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in September.

His paternal cousin, Lady Amelia Windsor, was a debutante at Le Bal in 2013. The event has also welcomed the likes of Prince William's cousin, Lady Kitty Spencer, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins and Apple Martin, the daughter of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay's Chris Martin.

Le Bal des Debutantes, previously known as the Crillon Ball, is linked to the 18th century English tradition of the debutante ball, where young ladies were formally introduced into society.

In France, it dates back to 1958, with Ophélie Renouard giving the event a modern makeover in 1997. Now Le Bal is about the empowerment of young women from different countries and cultures.

Participating debs and their families raise money for charities close to their hearts at the event, which calls for white-tie dress and haute couture.

Catholic links

While Albert Windsor is 45th in line to the throne, his father forfeited his right of succession to the throne after converting to Catholicism in 2001.

Lord Nicholas became the first member of the royal family to marry at Vatican City when he wed Paola in November 2006, with Queen Elizabeth II consenting to the marriage.

The bride wore a Valentino gown for her religious wedding and opted for no jewellery.

"I embraced the Roman patrician Catholic tradition that brides do not wear any jewellery on their wedding day: no tiaras, no earrings, not even an engagement ring," she told British Vogue in 2011.