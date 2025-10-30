King Charles throws secret party for the Duke of Kent at Windsor Castle - but key senior royals missing

The Duke of Kent marked his milestone 90th birthday earlier this month, and now it's been revealed that the King and Queen held a party for the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin at Windsor Castle. The reception took place on Wednesday evening, according to the Court Circular, with a number of senior royals in attendance.

As well as Charles and Camilla, the Duke's siblings, Prince Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy were present. They were also joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke of Gloucester.

However, the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Prince and Princess of Wales were absent from the party. Sophie had a pre-planned engagement on Wednesday evening, attending the Country Land and Business Association Reception in London. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are taking a break from their royal duties amid their children's October half-term break from school.

The Waleses are preparing to move from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to their nearby 'forever home' Forest Lodge. The family-of-five also typically spend some of the school holidays at their Norfolk country abode, Anmer Hall. William is also preparing to travel to Brazil for the upcoming Earthshot Prize Awards in Rio de Janeiro on 5 November, where Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes will perform during the star-studded ceremony.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Look back at Prince Edward's wedding to Katharine Worsley

Duke of Kent's birthday celebrations

The King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales were among the royals to pay tribute to the Duke of Kent, who is also known as Prince Edward, on his 90th birthday on 9 October. The royals' social media accounts shared a previously unseen image of the Duke shaking hands with Charles at Buckingham Palace on the day of the coronation in May 2023. The Duke also attended a lunch at Ognisko Polskie, the Polish Hearth Club, in South Kensington on his birthday.

© Getty The Duke of Kent on the palace balcony with the Waleses at Trooping the Colour

The milestone came just weeks after the death of the Duke's wife, Katharine Worsley, the Duchess of Kent. The royal, who retreated from public life in the latter years of her life, having given up her HRH style in 2002, died aged 92 on 4 September.

© Getty Images The late Duchess was last seen in October 2024

The Kents, who were married for 64 years, resided together at Wren House at Kensington Palace, where the Duchess passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Poignantly, her last public appearance was on her husband's 89th birthday in October 2024, as the pair watched a performance from bagpipers outside their royal residence.

The Duke and Duchess shared three children - George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor – as well as ten grandchildren, including model Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister, Lady Marina Windsor.

Katharine's funeral took place at Westminster Cathedral in London on 16 September, with the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other senior royals in attendance. It was the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern history.