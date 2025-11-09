Grieving Duke of Kent makes sombre appearance 9 weeks after wife's death

The Duke of Kent paid his respects to war heroes and veterans as he attended the solemn Remembrance Sunday service at Whitehall, central London. Prince Edward joined other members of the royal family at the sombre event, which took place just nine weeks after the sad passing of his wife Katharine, Duchess of Kent. The 90-year-old Duke watched the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office overlooking the Cenotaph war memorial. He shared the balcony with the Duchess of Edinburgh, who at one point appeared to wipe away a tear.

The Queen and the Princess of Wales took part in the service from the central balcony, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester watched from another balcony. Meanwhile, King Charles led the royal family and the nation in paying their respects, holding the two-minute silence as the clock struck 11am.

His Majesty took centre stage as he laid the first wreath at the Cenotaph, in recognition of the fallen from conflicts dating back to the First World War. The King, wearing Field Marshal uniform with a ceremonial frock coat, saluted before stepping back from the monument. He was followed by his son Prince William, who was dressed in Royal Air Force uniform in the rank of Wing Commander, and also laid a wreath featuring the Prince of Wales feathers.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla's equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, The Rifles, laid a wreath on her behalf as she watched the service from the balcony. Camilla's wreath bore Her Majesty's racing colours, inherited from her grandfather, and echoed the wreath of The Queen Mother.

The Duke of Kent's military history

The Duke of Kent's wreath was laid on his behalf by Captain Pieter Myburgh, his equerry from The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. The Duke served in the Armed Forces in the UK and overseas for 21 years. After graduating from The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1955, he was commissioned into the Royal Scots Greys as a Second Lieutenant. He served with the regiment for over 20 years including in Hong Kong, Cyprus and Northern Ireland. The Duke retired from the army as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1976 but was subsequently given the honorary rank of Major General in 1983 and Field Marshal in 1993.

He remains Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. He previously served as Colonel of the Scots Guards from 1974 until April 2024, when the Duke handed over Colonelcy of the Regiment to the King's younger brother, the Duke of Edinburgh.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke of Kent watched the Remembrance Sunday service from a balcony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

On Sunday, some 10,000 armed forces veterans took part in the annual Royal British Legion’s march-past, including D-Day veterans who were among the 20 Second World War veterans marking 80 years since the conflict ended in 1945. Others who participated in the march-past included bereaved children and military cadets.

WATCH: King Charles leads the royals in paying their respects on Remembrance Sunday

The Duchess of Kent's death

The Duke of Kent sadly lost his wife Katharine on 4 September. Upon the Duchess' death, he became the oldest living member of the British royal family. At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement that announced: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

© Getty Images The Duchess, who had retired from public life, was last seen in October 2024 on her husband's 89th birthday, outside their house in Kensington Palace

The Kents, who were married for 64 years, resided together at Wren House at Kensington Palace. The Duchess had retreated from public life in the latter years of her life, having given up her HRH style in 2002. Poignantly, her last public appearance was on her husband's 89th birthday in October 2024, as the pair watched a performance from bagpipers outside their royal residence.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Duke of Kent at the funeral of his late wife Katharine, Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral in September 2025

The Duke and Duchess shared three children – George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor – as well as ten grandchildren, including model Lady Amelia Windsor and her sister, Lady Marina Windsor. Katharine's funeral took place at Westminster Cathedral in London on 16 September, with the King, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and other senior royals in attendance. It was the first Catholic funeral to be held for a member of the royal family in modern history.