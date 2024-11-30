Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin wows at Debutantes Ball - exclusive photos

The annual Le Bal des Débutantes is finally here and the exclusive ball, held in Paris this evening, will showcase many wonderful young women who will make their social debuts alongside handsome cavaliers in the city of love. And this year Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple Martin, is among society's most glamorous debs.

The debutantes at the stunning event

At the rehearsal, which was held at the Shangri-La Paris, Apple joined Sophia Loren's granddaughter Lucia Ponti and Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe (daughter of And Just Like That actress Nicole Ari Parker) with the young ladies wearing an extravagant mix of the most staggering gowns from the most elite fashion designers.

HELLO! magazine has exclusive access to this year's jaw dropping display of society glamour, and will be sharing all the photos of this super exclusive annual event, complete with photos of proud parents and details of all the debutante's cavaliers. But for now, here's our exclusive photographs of the rehearsals - and a sneak peek of this year's most incredible dresses.

Apple Martin The daughter of Coldplay superstar Chris Martin and Hollywood royalty Gwyneth Paltrow looked enchanting in her aqua blue Valentino dress which featured a captivating corset and a ruffled hem. The contrasting black bow gave the ensemble a catwalk-style statement and her glittering necklace - which also featured similar blue jewelled detail - made for a magical finish.



Lucia Ponti Eighteen-year-old Lucia looked breathtaking in her bandeau-cut gown by Giorgio Armani which, although classic, had a fresh, contemporary edge due to the striped detail. The eye-catching design also had a delicate lace overlay and boasted a full, bombastic skirt. The granddaughter of Sophia Loren wore her hair cascading over her shoulder in pretty curls. She made a powerful style statement with a diamond and emerald choker.



Sophie Tei Naaki Lee Kodjoe The daughter of And Just Like That star Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjo donned an incredible plum dress that featured whimsical applique flowers by Oscar de la Renta. Making the look her own, the debutante added Mary Jane heels and bold gold jewellery.



Ella Yam Ella chose the ultimate glamorous shade of red, in the form of this voluminous gown by Giambattista Valli. We love the dip and billowing train.



Marilia Vamvakidis Marilla looked sensational in her periwinkle blue dress by Natan which featured the most glorious applique flowers. Dripping in emeralds and rubies, her jewellery was the perfect finishing touch.



Angel Zhang Angel wore a dazzling navy blue gown by Alexis Mabille that positively glistened in the light. The fluid like-texture of the special gown really wowed onlookers and the bubble sleeves, which were gathered at the cuff, gave an abstract finish.



Apollonie Halard Apollonie chose a classic gown with a playful edge by Schiaparelli. The pristine style featured two contrasting colours - black and champagne pink - and she finished the look with autumnal makeup, a loose ponytail and classic pearls.



Oona Finch Tasteful and timeless, Oona wore a debonair dress with a textured drop waist by Chanel. The skirt had a youthful feel to it; it was hand-stitched with multi-coloured tendrils at the hem. A pair of chandelier earrings adorned with rubies were her main accessory.



Sienna Gallienne Sienna's ballgown by none other than Dior had a gloriously romantic feel to it. The corseted shape is typical of the famous fashion house and the tulle skirt brings a Cinderella magic into the mix.



La Princesse Eugenie de Bourbon Eugenie chose a charming embossed blue dress by Carolina Herrera that featured enchanting gold detail. The royal added a glittering tiara which was the crowning glory of her ensemble.



© ©Le Bal / Moreau / Borde / Bestimage Alienor Loppin de Montmort Alienor's daring Emmanuel Ungaro gown in midnight black boasted a glistening texture and was designed with a ruffled, graduated hem which gave it a fashion-forward look. We love the shining silver clasp detail.



© ©Le Bal / Moreau / Borde / Bestimage Mina Muniz Tschape Mina looked like a modern day Sovereign in this sublime gown by none other than Gaultier Paris. The corset features Avant Garde embroidered detail and the ballet tulle skirt is very Swan Lake.



© ©Le Bal / Moreau / Borde / Bestimage Sofia Yadigaroglu Sofia went for a bold black dress by Iris van Herpen and we love the directional, contemporary cut. The corset is the focus of the design and was made with a head-turning peplum and billowing bubble hem.



Cornelia Manou Cornelia opted for an exquisitely designed gown by Celia Kritharioti that was not only embroidered to perfection but featured the most show-stopping diamond and pearl encrusted detail on the bodice, which ran through the voluminous skirt.



Rysa Panday Rysa chose to wear this delightful Elie Saab design which featured opulent gilded detail. The scallop-sewn detail also featured gold panelling and it gave the most enviable shape.



© ©Le Bal / Moreau / Borde / Bestimage Isabel Quirot de Poligny Isabel opted for this audacious Stéphane Rolland gown that featured a bridal cream satin skirt and a bold black statement bandeau top, with wing-like 3D sleeves attached. Although the gown appears to be stomach baring, the debutante wore a flesh coloured mesh covering, fastened with a waist belt that featured a glittering buckle.



Madelyn Netto Blonde Madelyn looked phenomenal in her ravishing red Georges Hobeika dress which fit her like a glove. The ruby shade looked super striking and her pearl and diamond necklace added a regal touch.

