Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is all smiles alongside Prince Edward following reports of 'peppercorn rent' at Bagshot Park home
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie is all smiles alongside Prince Edward following reports of 'peppercorn rent' at Bagshot Park home

Duchess Sophie is all smiles alongside Prince Edward following reports of 'peppercorn rent' at Bagshot Park home

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out alongside her husband Prince Edward at the Coral Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury Racecourse

Image© David Hartley/Shutterstock
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh was all smiles on Saturday during an outing with her husband, Prince Edward, when they attended the Coral Gold Cup Meeting at Newbury Racecourse.

1/4

The pair were all smiles as they attended Newbury Racecourse© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Sophie, 52, looked so glamorous wearing a khaki coat adorned with a giant bow on the neckline, which she accessorised with a straw hat featuring a vibrant pink band and a purple clutch bag emblazoned with her initials.

2/4

The pair attended the Coral Gold Cup© David Hartley/Shutterstock

The Duchess completed her look with brown chestnut-hued boots. Meanwhile, Prince Edward wore a smart grey suit, with a white shirt and blue tie. 

The outing comes after reports of the "peppercorn rent" Prince Edward pays at their family home, Bagshot Park. 

3/4

Sophie added a pop of colour to her khaki look© David Hartley/Shutterstock

According to the Times, "he paid £5 million upfront for a lease of 150 years, but pays only a peppercorn rent."

Peppercorn rent is a term used to describe a small, nominal rent, such as one peppercorn, to satisfy a legal requirement for a contract to be binding.

4/4

Media Image© David Hartley/Shutterstock

There are no conditions set on the further sale of Edward's lease, beyond that the new tenant could afford the property's maintenance, meaning that Edward could profit from its sale.

Campaigners have since questioned whether Edward, 15th in line to the throne, can justify his occupation of a property that could otherwise be leased by the Crown Estate for taxpayer benefit.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More