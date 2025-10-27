Royal family LIVE: Prince Edward and Sophie kick off the week with joint outing

TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Prince Edward and Sophie to appear at joint royal outing
Acting TV and Film Editor
11m ago
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Halloween outing
The Duchess of Sussex delighted royals fans over the weekend as she shared a sweet video of her family enjoying an outing at a pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween. In the clip, her children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, explored the grounds with their parents and grandmother, Doria Ragland - and their beautiful auburn hair was on full display.
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
35m ago
Good morning
Good morning from the team in London!
Today we have a joint outing from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to look forward to as they re-open the Purdey at the Royal Berkshire Shooting School in Pangbourne, Reading.
