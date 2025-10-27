Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Prince Edward and Sophie kick off the week with joint outing
Royal family LIVE: Prince Edward and Sophie kick off the week with joint outing
Live:Updated11m ago

Royal family LIVE: Prince Edward and Sophie kick off the week with joint outing

All the latest royal news and updates from Monday 27 October as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh step out in Reading together

Edward and Sophie smiling© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Updated: 11 minutes ago
TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Prince Edward and Sophie to appear at joint royal outing
Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
11m ago

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Halloween outing

The Duchess of Sussex delighted royals fans over the weekend as she shared a sweet video of her family enjoying an outing at a pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween. In the clip, her children Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, explored the grounds with their parents and grandmother, Doria Ragland - and their beautiful auburn hair was on full display.  

View post on Instagram
 

Read the full story

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
35m ago

Good morning

Good morning from the team in London!

Today we have a joint outing from the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to look forward to as they re-open the Purdey at the Royal Berkshire Shooting School in Pangbourne, Reading.

Stay tuned for more royal news and updates!

