Royal family latest updates: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie step out for joint engagements in Merseyside

Royal fans can look forward to a busy day ahead as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh step out for a joint engagement in Merseyside, where they'll attend a performance at the Shakespeare North Playhouse, and visit the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Training and Development Academy, as well as St. Helens Carers Centre Clubhouse.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne will be heading to Dorset to visit Dorset Police Headquarters and Memorial Garden, and the Boat Building Academy.