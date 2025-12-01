Prince William and Princess Kate's shift into 'diplomatic' roles at German state visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales will have starring roles during the German state visit this week. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender, will be feted at Windsor Castle by the King and Queen during their three-day visit – a first by a German President in 27 years.

Prince William and Kate will officially greet the President and First Lady on behalf of the monarch as they land at Heathrow airport on Wednesday 3 December, before all parties travel to Windsor.

The Waleses performed a similar charm offensive for the French and US state visits in July and September earlier this year, and once again, signifies William's role as a seasoned statesman and positions the couple as the modern face of the monarchy's most critical diplomatic relationships.

The King and Queen will formally welcome the President and Ms. Büdenbender on Datchet Road in Windsor, as royal salutes are fired in the Home Park and at the Tower of London. Together with their visitors, the royals will then ride in a carriage procession to Windsor Castle, where a ceremonial welcome will take place along with a Guard of Honour in the castle Quadrangle.

Recommended video You may also like LOOK BACK: William and Kate greeting the Trumps at US state visit

Following lunch in the State Dining Room, joined by members of the royal family, Charles and Camilla will then invite the President and First Lady to view a special exhibition of items relating to Germany from the Royal Collection, in the Green Drawing Room.

The President will then have meetings with the Prime Minister at No.10 Downing Street, as well as with UK and German business leaders, while the First Lady visits the Judith Kerr Primary School in south east London to meet pupils and celebrate the school's connection to its namesake, the famous German-born British writer and illustrator who authored The Tiger Who Came to Tea.

© Getty The King and Queen with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender in Germany in 2023

The first day of the state visit will culminate in a glittering state banquet at Windsor Castle, where the King and Queen will be joined by senior members of the royal family. The white-tie dress code traditionally requires men to wear a black tailcoat and trousers, with a white shirt and bowtie, while it's evening gowns and tiaras for ladies.

The Princess of Wales has wowed in two showstopping dresses, along with her much coveted Lover's Knot tiara, at the French and US state banquets earlier this year. In a nod to sartorial diplomacy, Kate could choose to wear a creation by a German designer or wear a colour from the country's flag.

© Getty Images Kate in a gold Phillipa Lepley gown at the US state banquet - which is said to be President Trump's favourite colour

The King and the President will both deliver speeches at the beginning of the banquet, which usually comprises four courses, including pudding and a fruit dessert.

On Thursday, the President and Ms. Büdenbender will privately visit St George's Chapel, Windsor, to lay flowers on the Tomb of Queen Elizabeth II. Returning to Windsor Castle, the couple will join the King and Queen at a reception in partnership with The Big Help Out showcasing the positive impact of volunteering on communities.

© Getty Images The state banquet set-up during US President Donald Trump's visit in September

After their joint engagement, they will then view the State Sleigh, which was designed by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria and was recorded in the monarch's diary in 1845. Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha was born in Germany in 1819 and he is credited with popularising the Christmas tree tradition in Britain in the 1840s, however Queen Charlotte, the German wife of George III, set up the first known tree at Queen's Lodge in Windsor in December 1800.

© Getty Images Queen Victoria and her beloved Prince Albert, the Prince Consort in 1860

The British royals today still honour some of their German ancestry during the festive period, including exchanging gifts on Christmas Eve.

After their joint engagements on Thursday, the King and Queen will bid farewell to the President and First Lady. The couple will then lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey in London before addressing Parliamentarians at the Palace of Westminster.

The President will meet members of the German community in the UK at the Embassy of Germany, while former judge Ms. Büdenbender will join the Lady Chief Justice for a brief discussion on women in law at the Royal Courts of Justice. Together the couple will also visit Bobby Moore Academy in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park as well as the V&A Storehouse.

On Thursday evening, the pair will be joined by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence at a banquet at Guildhall hosted by the Lady Mayor and the City of London Corporation.

The German President and First Lady will conclude their three-day state visit on Friday with a visit to Coventry Cathedral, where he will lay a wreath in the ruins of the old cathedral alongside the Duke of Kent, followed by a tour of the new cathedral and a prayer service highlighting the ministry’s commitment to peace and reconciliation.

The couple will then visit Siemens Healthineers and the University of Oxford before returning home. They previously hosted the King and Queen for their first outgoing state visit in Germany in March 2023.