Meghan Markle shares moving home video and reveals tears over sad death

The Duchess of Sussex has shared her 'devastation' following the death of her beloved rescue pup, Guy.

In an emotive video montage shared on her new Instagram account, Meghan shared rare photographs and personal clips of her pet dog from over the years – including her son, Prince Archie, taking Guy for a walk.

In the footage, set to emotive piano music, Archie, five, and his sister, Princess Lilibet, three, are also seen travelling in a car with the family's dogs - which also include a Black Labrador called Pula and another Beagle called Mamma Mia - and can be heard singing a sweet song to Guy.

In a lengthy caption, the Duchess explained the pooch's backstory, writing: "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.

"They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."

Paying tribute to the pup, she continued: "If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

Meghan also shared the difficulties her dog endured in the latter years of his life, writing: "He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.

"I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so."

The news comes ahead of the release of the Duchess' new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which is set to drop on 15 January.

She added: "Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.

"I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too."

The Duchess ended the message with: "Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know. As ever, Meghan" and the hashtag "#adoptdontshop".

