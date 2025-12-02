Princess Kate releases personal message ahead of Christmas carol service

The Princess of Wales has spoken about the importance of connection during the Christmas period as she observed that it's a time that reminds us "how deeply our lives are woven together" adding that despite life feeling "fragmented or uncertain" at times, the festive season "invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another".

Kate has written a special letter that will be given to guests attending her annual Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on Friday 5 December as well as the 15 community services across the UK.

The festive soiree is now in its fifth year and members of the royal family will be among the 1,600 guests to celebrate love in all its forms. The service will recognise individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to be present with others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.

In her letter, Kate writes: "This carol service offers a moment of collective togetherness, a chance to celebrate the spirit of community and service, and to honour the visible and invisible bonds that unite us all. The time, care and compassion you give, often quietly and unspoken, and without any expectation or recognition, make an extraordinary difference to the lives of others."

In a nod to her love of nature and its healing power, Kate continues: "Christmas is a time that reminds us how deeply our lives are woven together. Just as the roots of trees share strength beneath the soil, unseen but vital, so too do we."

© Getty Kate will play host once again this year

In a message to mark Mother's Day in March, the Princess said nature has been her family's "sanctuary" over the past year, as she underwent chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer. In January, Kate confirmed she was in remission from the disease.

© Kensington Palace The Princess's letter to guests at her Christmas carol service

She added in the letter: "We are drawn by an instinctive pull towards belonging and connection. Even with all the rushing around and familiar traditions, there is a quieter sense of what it calls out in us. There is a softness to the season that reminds us of something easy to forget; that what we do matters. Our words, our choices, and even the ways we look out for one another – they ripple outward, touching lives we may never see."

Family outing

The Princess will be joined at the service by husband the Prince of Wales, who will give a reading, and it's hoped that the couple's three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, will make an appearance again this year.

© Getty The Wales children at Kate's Christmas concert last year

Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall, has also confirmed she will attend the concert alongside her husband Mike. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh and Peter Phillips have also previously been among the guests.

Katie Melua, Fisherman's Friends and Griff will perform on a roster also featuring actress Hannah Waddingham and Dan Smith from pop rock band Bastille. During the event readings linked to the theme of love, compassion and connection will be delivered by Hollywood stars Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor, comic Babatunde Aleshe and rising actor Joe Locke, with the speakers accompanied by pianist Paul Gladstone Reid.