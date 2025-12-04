King Charles is every inch the proud father-in-law of Princess Kate - see photo

The King appeared to share a moving moment with his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, at the German state banquet on Wednesday. Pictures captured of the pair inside St George's Hall at Windsor Castle show Charles, 77, looking proudly at Kate, 43, who was seated one space down from him.

The pair share a close bond, with Kate having started dating Prince William during their university years at St Andrews more than two decades ago.

When asked about being introduced to the royal family in her engagement interview in 2010, the future Princess revealed: "I was quite nervous about meeting William's father, but he was very, very welcoming, very friendly, it couldn't have gone easier really for me."

Charles and Kate share a lot of common interests, including art and horticulture. The Princess joined the then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Trinity Buoy Wharf, a training site for arts and culture in east London's Docklands, in February 2022.

© Getty Images The King shared a sweet moment with the Princess of Wales

Charles personally invited his daughter-in-law to join him and Camilla on the engagement because of her interest in and longstanding support for the arts and creative industries.

© Getty The King is close to his daughter-in-law

Kate's patronages include the National Portrait Gallery, V&A and the Royal Photographic Society. The pair were pictured deep in conversation as they met students who practised life-drawing.

The King and the Princess were said to be "closer than ever" following their respective cancer diagnoses within weeks of one another in early 2024. After Kate revealed her shocking news in a personal video message, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that Charles was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

WATCH: The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at German state banquet

State banquet look

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a blue sequined Jenny Packham gown with cape detailing and embellished Gianvito Rossi heels. In a display of sartorial diplomacy, Kate wore Queen Victoria's Oriental Circlet Tiara for the first time, made of diamonds and rubies, which was designed for Victoria by her German-born husband Prince Albert in 1853.

© Getty Images Kate's shimmering dress and stunning tiara were the perfect combo

Her brunette locks were styled in her trademark waves with a delicate braid securing the tiara on her head. The headpiece was last seen on Queen Elizabeth II at the Malta state banquet in 2005. Kate also wore the late Queen Elizabeth II's earrings, the Royal Family Order and the GCVO Sash and Star.