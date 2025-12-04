Prince William bears striking resemblance to unexpected family member in new official portrait

The Prince and Princess of Wales were met with glittering feedback from royal fans after they posed for a dazzling portrait during the state banquet on Wednesday night, laid out in honour of the German state visit.

Kate truly stole the show at the regal event, hosted at Buckingham Palace, wearing a glittering purple gown by one of her beloved designers, Jenny Packham. Prince William also looked exceptionally smart, but it's the resemblance to one of his royal family members that royal watchers can't get over.

The family member in question is William's great-grandfather, King George V, the grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II. Photos and portraits of the King from around 1905 show him looking dashingly handsome and just like his great-grandson.

Royal fans are drawing connections between Prince William and King Edward V

Fans on social media couldn't get over just how much the future King looks like his royal ancestor. "I'd never particularly noticed the resemblance before, but my word the prince looks like George V," one penned alongside photos of William and George.

Meanwhile, a second added, "There's a distinct George V resonance in Prince William’s whole look here. He gives off a modern echo of George V, and the thicker his beard gets, the stronger the resemblance becomes. Am I the only one noticing it?"

© Bettmann Archive Fans are drawing comparisons between William and his great great grandfather

A third penned: "Call me crazy, but I see a real resemblance with King George V. He was William's great, great grandfather…he even has the same blue eyes."

Family resemblances

William isn't the only member of the British royal family to have a strong ancestral resemblance.

Princess Beatrice often gets compared to her great-great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria. Whilst royal fans have previously drawn this conclusion on candid snaps of the mother-of-one, there is one moment in particular where their resemblance is uncanny.

Princess Beatrice looks so much like a young Queen Victoria

In 2007, whilst filming for The Young Victoria, Beatrice was captured in between scenes wearing a fabulous period look comprised of an off-the-shoulder ball gown, her hair separated in the middle and swept up in a classical updo.

The image of the flame-haired Princess couldn't be more similar to that of her royal ancestry, particularly in a portrait painting by Alexander Melville in 1845.