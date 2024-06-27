Princess Beatrice bears striking resemblance to iconic royal family member

Princess Beatrice often makes headlines for her fabulous sartorial displays of late. But did you know that Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter is the spitting image of one of her famous royal ancestors?

The 35-year-old looks just like her great-great-great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria. Whilst royal fans have previously drawn this conclusion on candid snaps of the mother-of-one, there is one moment in particular where their resemblance is uncanny.

Princess Beatrice looks so much like a young Queen Victoria

Back in 2007, whilst filming for The Young Victoria, Beatrice was captured in-between takes donning a period ensemble comprised of an off-the-shoulder ball gown, her hair separated in the middle and swept up in a classical updo.

The image of the flame-haired Princess couldn't be more similar to that of her royal ancestry, particularly in a portrait painting by Alexander Melville in 1845.

When placed side-by-side, donning the same hairstyle, it's hard to believe the royal pair are four generations apart.

Princess Eugenie previously sparked debate about her sister's resemblance to Queen Victoria back in 2019, when she shared a fabulous tribute to the late monarch in tribute to her 200th birthday.

She wrote: "Today marks the 200th Anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria (1819-1901). She reigned for almost 64 years and I'm very proud to be named after her.

"The first image is a portrait of Queen Victoria by Franz Xaver Winterhalter (1805-1873) @royalcollectiontrust. The second is of Emily Blunt and Rupert Friend, who played Victoria and Albert in The Young Victoria (2009) - a film produced by @sarahferguson15".

"Princess Beatrice looks a lot like Queen Victoria," one follower commented. Another one wrote: "Your lovely sister resembles her so much".

A third one specified exactly what the resemblances were: "Princess Beatrice looks very much like Queen Victoria, same eyes and pout…".

Other impressive royal lookalikes

Princess Beatrice isn't the only British royal with a lookalike relative. Lady Louise has a lot in common with Queen Charlotte, who may be a very familiar figure to Bridgerton fans. See their uncanny resemblance below.

The pair bear a close resemblance

According to the Historic Royal Palaces, Charlotte was known for being clever, good-humoured and excelling at music.

"In 1761, aged 17, Charlotte found herself chosen by George III as his bride. She had good royal and Protestant credentials. Most importantly for the King, she was sweet-natured and compliant," the official website states.

Meanwhile, Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie, has inherited her great-grandmother, the Queen Mother's features, which you can see in the image below.

Princess Eugenie has inherited features from her great-grandmother

The pair had an exceptionally close bond and have the sweetest family photos together. Sadly, the Queen Mother passed away when Eugenie was just 12.