Prince William caught on camera hurrying wife Princess Kate along - watch

The Prince of Wales was spotted making a subtle gesture to his wife Kate to gently hurry her along as the pair viewed artefacts from the Royal Collection during the German state visit.

The couple joined the King and Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle as they played host to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

Kate, 43, who was dressed in an elegant Burberry dress and pearls, was seen chatting animatedly as she and Prince William, also 43, viewed five different tables of items relating to Germany from the Royal Collection.

Spotting that his uncle, the Duke of Edinburgh, was moving towards their table, William gently placed his hand on his wife's back and thanked one of the curators to signal that they had to move to the next lot of items. Watch the moment above.

The Princess herself has admitted in the past that she spends too long chatting to the people she meets. Kate has even been known to stay later at some of her royal engagements.

In the Queen at Ninety documentary, released in 2016, Kate confessed: "I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose."

© Getty Images Kate was fascinated by the exhibitio

And last year on Christmas Day, the Princess ended up being separated from her family as she took the time to speak with locals who had gathered outside St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham.

Kate quipped: "I think I've lost my family."

It was one of her few major public appearances in 2024 amid her cancer treatment, and many of the crowd were keen to give Kate their well-wishes.