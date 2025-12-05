Duke of Kent, 90, plays major role on final day of German state visit - see photos

The Duke of Kent joined German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender on the final day of their three-day state visit.
Prince Edward, 90, travelled to Coventry, which was twinned with Kiel and Dresden in Germany over their shared experience of bombardment during the Second World War.
The President and the Duke laid a wreath in the ruins of the old Coventry Cathedral, followed by a tour of the new cathedral and a prayer service highlighting the ministry's commitment to peace and reconciliation. The Duke's visit to the cathedral echoed one made by his uncle King George VI just two days after it was destroyed on 14 November 1940.
While he has significantly reduced his public appearances in recent years, the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, still carries out engagements with his patronages and charities. While he was absent from Wednesday's state banquet at Windsor Castle, on Thursday, he attended Finale of the London Symphony Orchestra Donatella Flick Conducting Competition at LSO St Luke's in London.
The Duke lost his wife of 64 years, the Duchess of Kent, in September. Katharine Worsley, who gave up her HRH style in 2002 and retreated from public life in her latter years, died aged 92 on 4 September, with a Catholic funeral taking place at Westminster Cathedral.