Duke of Kent, 90, plays major role on final day of German state visit - see photos

The Duke of Kent joined German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender on the final day of their three-day state visit.

Prince Edward, 90, travelled to Coventry, which was twinned with Kiel and Dresden in Germany over their shared experience of bombardment during the Second World War.

The President and the Duke laid a wreath in the ruins of the old Coventry Cathedral, followed by a tour of the new cathedral and a prayer service highlighting the ministry's commitment to peace and reconciliation. The Duke's visit to the cathedral echoed one made by his uncle King George VI just two days after it was destroyed on 14 November 1940.

While he has significantly reduced his public appearances in recent years, the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, still carries out engagements with his patronages and charities. While he was absent from Wednesday's state banquet at Windsor Castle, on Thursday, he attended Finale of the London Symphony Orchestra Donatella Flick Conducting Competition at LSO St Luke's in London.

The Duke lost his wife of 64 years, the Duchess of Kent, in September. Katharine Worsley, who gave up her HRH style in 2002 and retreated from public life in her latter years, died aged 92 on 4 September, with a Catholic funeral taking place at Westminster Cathedral.

1/ 5 © Getty The Duke greeting the President The Duke of Kent shook hands with the President upon arrival at Coventry Cathedral. Both men were dressed smartly in dark coats and suits for the outing.



2/ 5 © Getty The Duke has a lot of military associations The Duke served in the Armed Forces in the UK and overseas in places such as Hong Kong, Cyprus and Northern Ireland, for 21 years. He retired from the army in 1976 and was given the honorary rank of major-general in 1983 and field marshal in 1993.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Wreaths were laid in the ruins of the old cathedral The Duke inspected the wreath before it was laid in the ruins of the old cathedral on his behalf.



4/ 5 © Getty The Duke and the President were given a tour This year marks the 85th anniversary of the Coventry Blitz in November 1940, in which 568 people were killed and 4,300 homes destroyed, along with the Cathedral Church of St Michael.



5/ 5 © Getty Images It was the first German state visit in 27 years The Duke of Kent attended a prayer service at the cathedral.