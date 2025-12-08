Duchess of Gloucester's daughter pictured at Christmas service after years away from spotlight

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester's eldest daughter put in a rare public appearance as she attended the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday.

Lady Davina Windsor, 48, was among the guests at the festive soiree alongside her daughter, Senna Kowhai, 15, and her son, Tāne Mahuta, 13.

She sported a teal cropped wrap jacket over a navy pleated ensemble with heeled boots, while Senna coordinated with her mother in a blue spotty satin dress and a navy velvet blazer.

Lady Davina does not carry out royal duties and opts to keep a low-key profile outside of attending family events, such as royal weddings and Trooping the Colour.

© Getty Images Lady Davina and her daughter Senna coordinated in blue looks

Born on 19 November 1977 at St Mary's Hospital in London as the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, she grew up at Kensington Palace and attended nearby Kensington Preparatory School in Notting Hill, followed by St George's School in Ascot. She later obtained a media studies degree from the University of the West of England.

© Getty Lady Davina with her children, Senna and Tane

Lady Davina Windsor's private life

While little is known about her career, in 2004, Lady Davina married New Zealand-born Gary Lewis, who is of Māori descent. She met Gary, who is a carpenter and a former sheep shearer, while on a surfing holiday in Bali in 2000.

The pair opted for an intimate wedding at the chapel at Kensington Palace, with the bride wearing an understated but elegant satin gown with a sweetheart neckline and lace sleeves.

© PA Images via Getty Images Lady Davina and Gary on their wedding day in 2004

Lady Davina decided not to wear a tiara, weaving purple and white flowers into her half-updo instead. Gary's son from a previous relationship, Ari, now 33, gave a reading at their nuptials. At the time, a royal aide told HELLO!: "They just wanted a really low-key intimate affair."

The couple welcomed their daughter, Senna, in 2010, followed by son, Tāne, two years later.

Up until March 2015, Tāne was ahead of Senna in the line of succession to the British throne since sons had priority over daughters. But when the Succession to the Crown Act 2013 took effect, Senna became the nearest relative of the reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, to be affected by the change in law and she moved in front of her younger brother in the line of succession. Senna is currently 37th, while Tāne is 38th.

Sadly, Lady Davina and Gary split after 14 years of marriage in 2018.

As well as Lady Davina, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester have a son, Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, 51, and another daughter, Lady Rose Gilman, 45.