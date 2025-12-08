Royal Family LIVE: The Christmas ritual Prince William wants to scrap and more

The Duke of Sussex's security arrangements while in the UK are being reviewed, according to reports. It comes after Prince Harry, who now resides in California with his wife Meghan and their children, lost an appeal to reinstate his police protection in May. The Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since 2020, according to The Sun.

Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood following her appointment and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, a source close to the Duke said in October.

Ravec has now instructed its Risk Management Board to reassess his threat level, the Sun reported.

