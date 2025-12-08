Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Family LIVE: The Christmas ritual Prince William wants to scrap and more
Live:Updated57m ago

Stay tuned for all the latest royal news from Monday, December 8. We'll be keeping you across updates from royals around the world

A photo of Prince William smiling © Getty Images
Nicky Morris
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
Updated: 57 minutes ago
TODAY'S AGENDA

  • The Christmas ritual Prince William wants to scrap explained
Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
57m ago

Latest on Prince Harry's UK security arrangements

The Duke of Sussex's security arrangements while in the UK are being reviewed, according to reports. It comes after Prince Harry, who now resides in California with his wife Meghan and their children, lost an appeal to reinstate his police protection in May. The Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since 2020, according to The Sun. 

Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood following her appointment and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, a source close to the Duke said in October.

Ravec has now instructed its Risk Management Board to reassess his threat level, the Sun reported.

Read the full story here

Harry outside Royal Courts of Justice© PA Images via Getty Images
Prince Harry's security is being reviewed
Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
1h ago

Prince George to follow in his dad's footsteps

Prince George is set to follow in his father's footsteps, as the Prince of Wales' is reportedly planning to take his eldest son, 12, to help the homeless at Centrepoint, the London charity he has supported as a patron for two decades. 

William himself first visited the charity when he was 11 years old, when his mother, the late Princess Diana, took him to the same shelter. Since then, the future monarch has been passionate about tackling homelessness.

Read the full story here

Prince William and Prince George on VE Day 80© Getty
Prince George is set to follow in his father's footsteps

Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
1h ago

Good morning!

Good morning and welcome to a brand new week of royal news. Over the next few hours, I'll be keeping you across all the latest updates from royals across the world - so stay tuned!

Nicky Morris
Acting TV and Film Editor
1h ago

The Christmas tradition Prince William wants to scrap

When it comes to Christmas, we all have our unique family traditions - and the royal family are no different!

According to the Daily Mail, it's been a long-standing tradition for generations of the royal family to hand out "joke" £5 presents in strict order of royal seniority.

However, it's understood that Prince William wants to scrap the outdated game, which involved cheap gifts being distributed by King Charles from a trestle-table. 

According to the report, the understated nature of the gifts will likely remain, while any hierarchical traditions are expected to go. 

Prince William with lit up backdrop© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Prince William wants to scrap the long-running tradition
