Royal Family LIVE: The Christmas ritual Prince William wants to scrap and more

- The Christmas ritual Prince William wants to scrap explained
Latest on Prince Harry's UK security arrangements
The Duke of Sussex's security arrangements while in the UK are being reviewed, according to reports. It comes after Prince Harry, who now resides in California with his wife Meghan and their children, lost an appeal to reinstate his police protection in May. The Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since 2020, according to The Sun.
Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood following her appointment and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, a source close to the Duke said in October.
Ravec has now instructed its Risk Management Board to reassess his threat level, the Sun reported.
Prince George to follow in his dad's footsteps
Prince George is set to follow in his father's footsteps, as the Prince of Wales' is reportedly planning to take his eldest son, 12, to help the homeless at Centrepoint, the London charity he has supported as a patron for two decades.
William himself first visited the charity when he was 11 years old, when his mother, the late Princess Diana, took him to the same shelter. Since then, the future monarch has been passionate about tackling homelessness.
The Christmas tradition Prince William wants to scrap
When it comes to Christmas, we all have our unique family traditions - and the royal family are no different!
According to the Daily Mail, it's been a long-standing tradition for generations of the royal family to hand out "joke" £5 presents in strict order of royal seniority.
However, it's understood that Prince William wants to scrap the outdated game, which involved cheap gifts being distributed by King Charles from a trestle-table.
According to the report, the understated nature of the gifts will likely remain, while any hierarchical traditions are expected to go.