Princess Kate is radiant as she leads star-studded arrivals at annual Together at Christmas carol concert – best photos

The Princess of Wales was supported by her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they stepped out to mark the royal's annual Christmas carol concert.

This year will feature poignant readings linked to the theme of love, compassion and connection, with the Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke billed to speak at the festive soiree. There will also be performances from the likes of Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group, Fisherman's Friends.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham had been scheduled to perform, but just as guests started to arrive, it was confirmed that the actress had been forced to withdraw; her replacement is singer Zak Abel. HELLO! understands that Hannah dropped out after her voice became compromised due to her busy work schedule; she will still be attending the service as a guest.

The concert will also pay a special tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away at the age of 92 on 4 September 2025. During her life, the late royal was involved in music education, and in 2004, she co-founded Future Talent to help musically gifted children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with music by eight young performers aged between 13 and 18 who have benefitted from the charity's work. They will be performing as a brass ensemble specially brought together for the event.

© Shutterstock The Princess of Wales looked beautiful Gorgeous in green The royal looked amazing as she turned up to the event in a stylish green dress.

© Getty Images Mike and Zara chatted to actress Hannah Waddingham Tindalls have a chat Zara and Mike Tindall were seen chatting to actress Hannah Waddingham. The star had been due to perform at the concert.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The royal was seen in a wheelchair Prince Michael of Kent Prince Michael of Kent was in a wheelchair as he arrived to support the royal.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The Windsor family were among the guests Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor Lord Frederick Windsor was joined by his wife, Sophie Winkleman, and their daughters, Isabella and Maud, for the event. One of their daughters was a little shy, and was seen covering her face with her hands as they entered.

© Shutterstock The royal couple supported Kate Duke and Duchess of Gloucester The Duke and Duchess og Gloucester were among the royals who were seen arriving for the service.

© Max Mumby Mary looked fantastic as she arrived Glam guests Plenty major stars showed up to support the Princess of Wales, including Mary Berry, who wore a stylish black fur coat to the event.

© Max Mumby Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy showed his support Hollywood stars Another high-profile star at the event was Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, who earlier this year teamed up with the Prince of Wales for his Apple TV+ show.

© Getty Images Joe Locke, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kate Winslet will all give readings Speakers Among those giving readings during the concert are Heartstopper star Joe Locke, Love Actually's Chiwetal Ejiofor and actress Kate Winslet.

© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock The Humes clan attended the event Rochelle and the family The Humes family were all smiles as they made a grand entrance at the carol concert.