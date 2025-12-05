Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton is radiant as she leads star-studded arrivals at annual Together at Christmas carol concert – best photos
Kate Middleton is radiant as she leads star-studded arrivals at annual Together at Christmas carol concert – best photos

Princess Kate is radiant as she leads star-studded arrivals at annual Together at Christmas carol concert – best photos

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Friday night for her annual carol concert, and she was supported by her husband and their three children

Princess Kate hosts her carol service© Getty
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Updated: 4 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales was supported by her husband Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they stepped out to mark the royal's annual Christmas carol concert.

This year will feature poignant readings linked to the theme of love, compassion and connection, with the Prince of Wales, Kate Winslet, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Babatunde Aléshé and Joe Locke billed to speak at the festive soiree. There will also be performances from the likes of Dan Smith, Griff, Katie Melua and Cornish folk music group, Fisherman's Friends.

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham had been scheduled to perform, but just as guests started to arrive, it was confirmed that the actress had been forced to withdraw; her replacement is singer Zak Abel. HELLO! understands that Hannah dropped out after her voice became compromised due to her busy work schedule; she will still be attending the service as a guest.

The concert will also pay a special tribute to the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away at the age of 92 on 4 September 2025. During her life, the late royal was involved in music education, and in 2004, she co-founded Future Talent to help musically gifted children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Upon arrival, guests will be welcomed with music by eight young performers aged between 13 and 18 who have benefitted from the charity's work. They will be performing as a brass ensemble specially brought together for the event.

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, is at tonight's event, and she will be sharing insights from inside Westminster Abbey.

Scroll down to see the best photos from the event...

Princess of Wales arrives at Together at Christmas Carol Service© Shutterstock

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful

Gorgeous in green

The royal looked amazing as she turned up to the event in a stylish green dress.

Mike Tindall, Hannah Waddingham and Zara Tindall all chat© Getty Images

Mike and Zara chatted to actress Hannah Waddingham

Tindalls have a chat

Zara and Mike Tindall were seen chatting to actress Hannah Waddingham. The star had been due to perform at the concert.

A man pushing Prince Michael of Kent in a wheelchair© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

The royal was seen in a wheelchair

Prince Michael of Kent

Prince Michael of Kent was in a wheelchair as he arrived to support the royal.

Sophie Winkleman walking with her husband Lord Frederick Windsor and theur daughters, Maud and Isabella© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

The Windsor family were among the guests

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor

Lord Frederick Windsor was joined by his wife, Sophie Winkleman, and their daughters, Isabella and Maud, for the event. One of their daughters was a little shy, and was seen covering her face with her hands as they entered.

The Duke and Duchess of Glouceste at the Together at Christmas Carol Service© Shutterstock

The royal couple supported Kate

Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

The Duke and Duchess og Gloucester were among the royals who were seen arriving for the service.

Mary Berry wrapped up in a black furry coat© Max Mumby

Mary looked fantastic as she arrived

Glam guests

Plenty major stars showed up to support the Princess of Wales, including Mary Berry, who wore a stylish black fur coat to the event.

Eugene Levy attends Kate's christmas concert© Max Mumby

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy showed his support

Hollywood stars

Another high-profile star at the event was Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, who earlier this year teamed up with the Prince of Wales for his Apple TV+ show.

Joe Locke, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kate Winslet attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service © Getty Images

Joe Locke, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Kate Winslet will all give readings

Speakers

Among those giving readings during the concert are Heartstopper star Joe Locke, Love Actually's Chiwetal Ejiofor and actress Kate Winslet.

Marvin Humes and Rochelle Humes with their children Alaia-Mai, Valentina Raine and Blake Together at Christmas Carol Service,© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

The Humes clan attended the event

Rochelle and the family

The Humes family were all smiles as they made a grand entrance at the carol concert.

