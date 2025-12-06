Princess Kate's royal relatives who were forced to miss her carol concert

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, said of the evening: "This year somehow felt more special than ever. Every detail of this now annual event had been thoughtfully planned and executed to perfection - from the magical wonderland-style naturescape at the entrance, consisting of woodland trees interwoven with Christmas trees and decorated with fruits and berries, to the coloured paper strips on which we wrote our names, to be added to a paper chain decorating a "Connection Tree".
One of the most notable absences of the evening was Kate's younger sister, Pippa, who missed the concert for the first time since its inception in 2021. The mother-of-three has historically attended her sister's special day with her husband James Matthews.
It hasn't been revealed as to why Pippa, 42, and James, 50, weren't at the special celebration this year, but the author and columnist has been keeping a low profile recently as she raises her three children, Arthur, seven, Grace, four, and Rose, three.
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzihave been continued supporters of Kate's concert, with this year being the first they haven't attended since the first carol concert in 2021.
It is usually an opportunity for the couple to unite Wolfie, Edoardo's nine-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang, with his royal family members.
However, the family didn't attend the concert this year, but that is likely due to their ongoing family drama involving Princess Beatrice's father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Beatrice and her family have been embroiled in an ongoing scandal due to the former Prince's ties with Jeffrey Epstein, leading to King Charles stripping Andrew of his royal titles in October. It's likely that Beatrice didn't want to overshadow Kate's big day by attending the concert.
However, she too didn't attend Kate's most recent concert, likely due to the same suspected reason as her elder sister, the sister-duo likely wanting to avoid overshadowing the occasion with their ongoing family drama.
She did issue a message on Instagram, about missing the occasion, writing: "Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family. Wishing @princeandprincessofwales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of hope."
If Eugenie and Beatrice had attended, it would have been their first official public outing since the King's historic ruling about Andrew and would have no doubt drawn attention from Kate's big day.
Princess Anne
Unlike the aforementioned list, Princess Anne isn't a regular attendee of Kate's annual concert. As the highly regarded "hardest working royal", Anne often has scheduling conflicts at this time of year, but her daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike go on behalf of the family, as they did this year.