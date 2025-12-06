Princess Kate's royal relatives who were forced to miss her carol concert

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been continued supporters of Kate's concert, with this year being the first they haven't attended since the first carol concert in 2021.

It is usually an opportunity for the couple to unite Wolfie, Edoardo's nine-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée, Dara Huang, with his royal family members.

However, the family didn't attend the concert this year, but that is likely due to their ongoing family drama involving Princess Beatrice's father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Beatrice and her family have been embroiled in an ongoing scandal due to the former Prince's ties with Jeffrey Epstein, leading to King Charles stripping Andrew of his royal titles in October. It's likely that Beatrice didn't want to overshadow Kate's big day by attending the concert.