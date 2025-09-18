Meet Eugene Levy's two famous children you'll definitely recognize

Dan is following in his father's footsteps

Dan is the splitting image of his father Eugene, with his signature volumized hair and thick black frame glasses. He is the couple's first child, and grew up in Toronto, Canada. The actor has followed in his dad's footsteps and got his start in 2006 when he hosted MTV's After Show for The Hills. Dan also acted in Cyberstalker and Admission. The pivotal moment in his career occurred when Eugene and Dan joined forces to launch their own production company Not a Real Company Productions and they created the hit series Schitt's Creek together.

The hilarious show follows a wealthy family who ended up losing their money, therefore they had to scale back their life in a small town of the same name. The show lasted six seasons and Dan not only acted in the series, but he also directed and wrote for it. In 2020 he cashed in on his creativity when he was honored with Emmys in three categories. Although the show concluded successfully, the power duo appeared on Saturday Night Live together and even published a behind the scenes book in 2021, titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek. Dan went on to host The Great Canadian Baking Show and he acted in Good Grief. The pair were the first father-son duo to host the Emmy Awards together in 2024. Like father, like son, as they say.