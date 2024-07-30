Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall is 'the sister Prince William never had' – exclusive look at royal cousins' relationship
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Zara Tindall and Prince William attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024© Getty

Zara Tindall is 'the sister Prince William never had'

The royal cousins have always been there for each other

Emily Nash
Emily Nash - London
Royal EditorLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Royal cousins Zara Tindall and Prince William have been incredibly close from a young age, so much so that Princess Anne's daughter has become "the sister William never had", royal author Ingrid Seward tells HELLO!.

Born 13 months apart, the duo share a tight bond. 

And Zara, 43, has come to the fore over the last few months, as a tower of strength for the royals during one of the most challenging times for the family.

Prince William greets Zara Tindall as they attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 © Getty
The royal cousins shared a warm embrace at Royal Ascot in June

She has been visibly lending her support to her cousin William, most noticeably wrapping a comforting arm around him at Royal Ascot in June. And after embracing the future King, she then linked arms with him as they caught up in the Parade Ring.

"Zara is the sister William never had," Ingrid said in this week's issue. "They've always had terrific fun together and they've always supported each other."

Zara Tindall and Prince William attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024© Getty
"They've always supported each other," said royal author Ingrid Seward

Warm and affectionate, Zara, who is one of Prince George's godparents, has rallied to show her support to both William, whose wife Kate is undergoing treatment for cancer, and his father King Charles, who is recovering from cancer himself.

In May, along with Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and her brother Peter Phillips, 46, helped William host a garden party at Buckingham Palace after he reached out to them on WhatsApp, leading one royal insider to say: "They are uniquely placed to understand how the royal family and the institution works, without having the titles and responsibilities themselves. 

"They can support William as cousins because they've been there all his life and understand the institution."

Zara Tindall channelling Mary Poppins under umbrella at Buckingham Palace Garden Party© Getty
Zara attended a garden party hosted by William in May

Zara's closeness to the monarchy and William was clear to see, as she chatted with his equerry Lieutenant Commander Rob Dixon and Kate's private secretary Lieutenant Colonel Tom White.

"She is very bright and intuitive about people," said Ingrid, author of My Mother and I: The Inside Story of The King and Our Late Queen. "And she has the best of both worlds. She understands what royal life is like, but she can live her life as she chooses, without the pressure faced by more senior royals."

LISTEN: Monarchy and money - what it all means

Despite her support for the King and his heir, reports that accomplished horsewoman Zara might be called upon to take on royal duties or be given the title of Princess are very far wide of the mark, HELLO! understands.

"She can support her family and be invited to family occasions and other events, but also continue to live her life and do what she wants," says a friend. "The two things can co-exist. Why would she want to change that?"

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK from Monday. You can subsribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More