Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's baby daughter Princess Ines is angelic at christening - best photos

The Swedish royals gathered at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel to celebrate Princess Ines' royal christening on Friday.

Princess Sofia, 40, proudly carried her four-month-old daughter as she and her husband, Prince Carl Philip, 46, arrived at the service with their three older sons in tow.

As tradition, Princess Ines wore the royal christening gown, which has been in use since the baptism of Prince Gustaf Adolf, Duke of Västerbotten in 1906.

The day had double celebrations for the couple as they marked their milestone tenth wedding anniversary, after sharing some never-before-seen images from their nuptials.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia led the rest of the Swedish royals at the service, including Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel with their children, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, nine.

Estelle was one of the five godparents chosen for Princess Ines, alongside some of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's closest friends.

See the best photos from the day…

1/ 11 © Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock The King and Queen King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were seated next to Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel and their children. Silvia and Victoria matched in spring floral outfits while the monarch sported military uniform.

2/ 11 © Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock Proud gran and auntie Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria were spotted cooing over baby Ines, who was seated opposite with her parents. Prince Carl Philip's younger sister, Princess Madeleine, attended the service with her husband, Christopher O'Neill, and their children - Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.

3/ 11 © Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Proud mum Princess Sofia looked beautiful in a yellow outfit for her daughter's christening, while the couple's three sons were dressed in neutral suits.

4/ 11 © Getty Sofia's outfit While Prince Carl Philip sported his naval uniform, Princess Sofia looked elegant in a yellow long-sleeved chiffon gown with a tiered skirt. She accessorised with matching heels and a headband.

5/ 11 © Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock Godparents During the service, Princess Ines' godparents stood at the front of the chapel. Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia chose Claes Kockum, Sandrine Kockum, Fredrik von der Esch, Princess Estelle and Tiara Larsson.

6/ 11 © Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock Helping hand Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian, helped to pour the blessed water from Öland into the baptismal font.



7/ 11 © Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock Content baby Princess Ines seemed fascinated by everything that was going on during the service, as she sat contently in her mother's arms.

8/ 11 © Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock Officially baptised The chief priest, Bishop Johan Dalman, held up Princess Ines after he baptised her, as her proud parents looked on.



9/ 11 © Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock Family moment Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia beamed after their daughter was officially baptised.

10/ 11 © Alamy Stock Photo Lina Hellqvist Princess Sofia's sister Lina Hellqvist and her husband, Mattias Wikström, attended with their daughters, Ellie and Lily.

