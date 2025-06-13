Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's baby daughter Princess Ines is angelic at christening - best photos
Princess Sofia in yellow outfit holding Princess Ines© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

The Swedish royals gathered at the royal christening

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Swedish royals gathered at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel to celebrate Princess Ines' royal christening on Friday.

Princess Sofia, 40, proudly carried her four-month-old daughter as she and her husband, Prince Carl Philip, 46, arrived at the service with their three older sons in tow.

As tradition, Princess Ines wore the royal christening gown, which has been in use since the baptism of Prince Gustaf Adolf, Duke of Västerbotten in 1906. 

The day had double celebrations for the couple as they marked their milestone tenth wedding anniversary, after sharing some never-before-seen images from their nuptials.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia led the rest of the Swedish royals at the service, including Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel with their children, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, nine.

Estelle was one of the five godparents chosen for Princess Ines, alongside some of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's closest friends.

See the best photos from the day… 

1/11

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar during Princess Ines' christening© Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock

The King and Queen

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia were seated next to Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel and their children. 

Silvia and Victoria matched in spring floral outfits while the monarch sported military uniform.

2/11

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria. Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill with children in the second row during Princess Ines' christening© Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock

Proud gran and auntie

Queen Silvia and Crown Princess Victoria were spotted cooing over baby Ines, who was seated opposite with her parents. 

Prince Carl Philip's younger sister, Princess Madeleine, attended the service with her husband, Christopher O'Neill, and their children - Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. 

3/11

Prince Gabriel, Prince Alexander, Princess Sofia and with Princess Ines© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

Proud mum

Princess Sofia looked beautiful in a yellow outfit for her daughter's christening, while the couple's three sons were dressed in neutral suits. 

4/11

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden (L) and Princess Sofia of Sweden (2nd L) with Princess Ines and the christening celebrants the Chief Chaplain, Bishop Johan Dalman and the Pastor of the Royal Court Assembly, Ordinary Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen© Getty

Sofia's outfit

While Prince Carl Philip sported his naval uniform, Princess Sofia looked elegant in a yellow long-sleeved chiffon gown with a tiered skirt. She accessorised with matching heels and a headband. 

5/11

Princess Ines with her godparents© Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock

Godparents

During the service, Princess Ines' godparents stood at the front of the chapel.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia chose Claes Kockum, Sandrine Kockum, Fredrik von der Esch, Princess Estelle and Tiara Larsson. 

6/11

Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian helped to pour the water into the font© Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock

Helping hand

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian, helped to pour the blessed water from Öland into the baptismal font. 


7/11

Princess Sofia with her daughter Princess Ines and Chaplain Johan Dalman© Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock

Content baby

Princess Ines seemed fascinated by everything that was going on during the service, as she sat contently in her mother's arms.

8/11

The chief priest, Bishop Johan Dalman, holds up Princess Ines after he baptizes her© Jonas Ekströmer/TT/Shutterstock

Officially baptised

The chief priest, Bishop Johan Dalman, held up Princess Ines after he baptised her, as her proud parents looked on.

9/11

Prince Carl Philip with his daughter Princess Ines and Princess Sofia © Anders Wiklund/TT/Shutterstock

Family moment

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia beamed after their daughter was officially baptised.

10/11

Princess Sofia's sister, Lina Hellqvist and Mattias Wikstrom with children Ellie and Lily © Alamy Stock Photo

Lina Hellqvist

Princess Sofia's sister Lina Hellqvist and her husband, Mattias Wikström, attended with their daughters, Ellie and Lily.

11/11

Princess Sofia's sister Sara Hellqvist and Martin Bailey © Alamy Stock Photo

Sara Hellqvist

Princess Sofia's younger sister, Sara, with her husband, Martin Bailey.

