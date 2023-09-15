European royals dress up in their finest for Golden Jubilee Banquet

King Carl Gustaf is the first monarch in Swedish history to mark his Golden Jubilee

Sweden has been home to several members of the Scandinavian royal families over the past couple of days as they descended on the country to mark the Golden Jubilee of King Carl Gustaf.

Events held so far have included an opera performance at Drottingholm Palace outside Stockholm, and on Friday, and a church service at the Royal Palace. Carl's Golden Jubilee is made all the more special given that he is the first monarch in Swedish history to have celebrated a Golden Jubilee, with him ascending to the throne on 15 September 1973.

His reign is currently the second-longest of any living European royal, only being beaten out by his cousin, Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who has been in attendance at the events. Marking Gustaf's special day on Friday, a banquet was held in his honour and the royals all glammed up in their finest for the event.

See the gallery below for the best looks...

1 9 Crown Princess Victoria © Michael Campanella Crown Princess Victoria was a Disney princess The heir to the throne near enough stole the show as she arrived for the banquet resembling Elsa from Frozen. She wore the Baden Fringe tiara, which was originally bestowed on the-then Princess Victoria of Baden upon her wedding day to Prince Gustav V. The unique item can also be worn as a necklace when removed from its frame.

2 9 Princess Madeleine © Michael Campanella Princess Madeleine shimmered in her embellished outfit Princess Madeleine shone bright like a diamond as she attended the banquet, where her stunning outfit covered in crystals. She wore the Modern Fringe Tiara, which used to belong to her mother, Queen Silvia. Its origins are shrouded in mystery, and the name actually came from internet commentators.

3 9 King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia © Michael Campanella Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia looked spectacular at the event The King was all decked out in finery as he attended the banquet, where he gave a speech, and his wife looked just as radiant as she stood alongside him. The Queen wore an elegant golden gown and wore the Braganza Tiara, which originally hails from Brazil. As her mother was raised in the South American country, it surely holds a special place in Silvia's heart.

4 9 Crown Princess Mary © Michael Campanella Crown Princess Mary looked so stylish in her gown Crown Princess Mary attended the event alongside husband Prince Daniel in the most elegant deep-blue gown and sash. Her tiara had a special significance for her, as she wore it on her wedding day.

5 9 Queen Margrethe © ANDERS WIKLUND/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Queen Margrethe is King Carl's cousin The King's cousin didn't miss the event and she looked absolutely stunning in a red and white floor gown, wearing the Pearl Poiré Parure, a tiara that she wore when she celebrated her own Ruby Jubilee back in 2012.

6 9 Princess Sofia © Michael Campanella What a stunning gown from Princess Sofia! Princess Sofia looked like an ice queen as she showed up in a snow-white gown as she walked alongside her husband Prince Carl Philip. Her tiara had a small makeover with it now sporting citrines.

7 9 Queen Anne-Marie and Prince Haakon © Michael Campanella Queen Anne-Marie looked stunning in her red outfit Queen Anne-Marie has usually been attending events with Queen Margrethe, but for the banquet she was instead joined by her son, Prince Haakon. The former Queen of the Hellenes looked beautiful in her red outfit, and she added the Khedive of Egypt tiara to the ensemble. Anne-Marie has owned the tiara since 2000.

8 9 Queen Sonya © Michael Campanella Queen Sonya looked beautiful in yellow Queen Sonya was one of the attendees and she stunned in her sunshine-yellow dress. She was joined by Guðni Thorlacius Jóhannesson, the President of Iceland.