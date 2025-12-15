Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's change in family Christmas cards reveal 'telling identity shift'

It has been more than half a decade since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the US for a fresh chapter, and the new direction they have taken is clear in the carefully curated cards they have released annually – along with the rest of the royal family – to mark the festive season.

From the outset, Harry and Meghan have forged their own path, and that’s just as true when it comes to their Christmas greetings – part statement, part scrapbook – weaving together celebrity sheen, philanthropic purpose and tender glimpses of family life.

They set the tone with their 2018 card, which celebrated their union with a shot from their wedding party. Beautifully produced and with a definite Hollywood vibe, it is perhaps the only official royal greeting to show its protagonists with their backs to the camera. Arm-in-arm, the couple gaze at the fireworks that fill the sky above them – a bold visual metaphor for trailblazers with a bright future together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 card used an image taken on their wedding day

Their 2019 card, unsurprisingly, saw a seven-month-old Archie take centre stage, adorably gazing at the camera head on. The posed snapshot was taken by Meghan's friend Janina Gavankar and gave royal watchers a glimpse into how the Sussexes were cherishing family time away from the spotlight, in Canada.

The couple's son Archie was the main focus on their 2019 card

After stepping back from royal duties and relocating to California with Archie and later Lilibet, the Sussexes’ cards evolved in style and substance. In 2020, Archie enjoyed an American-style Christmas in a painted storybook scene, signalling a new chapter for the family and their embrace of life across the Atlantic.

There was an American-style theme adopted for 2020

Shift from personal photos to storytelling

By 2021, the family was complete, with celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski – who also took the couple’s engagement and wedding photos – capturing Lilibet’s public debut. The card read "Happy Holidays" in true US style, a small but telling shift that reflected their new identity.

Lilibet made her debut on the family's 2021 Christmas card

From there, their greetings began to lean less on personal portraits and more on storytelling.

Highlighting charity work

The 2022 card highlighted the couple's accolades and charitable work, while 2024's greeting captured humanitarian visits to Nigeria and Colombia. Yet, tucked among those official moments was a heartwarming family scene: Archie and Lili racing to greet their parents with hugs.

© Photo: Custom In 2022, Harry and Meghan's Christmas card highlighted their work

© Archewell Their charitable endeavours were on the cards for 2023

© Archewell They selected a montage for 2024

This latest approach may be the truest reflection yet of the Sussexes' world: a life that balances public impact with private joy.

And if their Christmas cards have shown us anything, it’s that Harry and Meghan will always find a way to surprise us.

Want more festive royal stories? Pick up the HELLO! Royal Yearbook - your complete guide to the royal highlights of 2025, plus puzzles, games and an exclusive look at the biggest royal events set for 2026.