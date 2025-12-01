Princess Lilibet's Christmas dress and tumbling hair is pure royal style

How cute did Princess Lilibet look last week? The four-year-old royal, who is the beloved daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, featured in a new video that her mother, Meghan Markle, shared with her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

Lilibet looked so lovely as she baked some cookies for a Thanksgiving initiative from the Archewell Foundation, the non-profit organisation founded by her parents.

© @meghan Meghan looked as proud as punch with her daughter Lilibet making cookies

The royal's gorgeous red locks could be seen, teased into lovely long plaits - very Princess Elsa style, peeking out from her little black cap. But did you spot her dress? The royal rocked a fabulous red frock by US brand Hope & Henry. The style featured a gloriously festive heritage checked print, teeny cap sleeves, and a big black bow at the waist. In short, the most wonderful Christmas Day dress.

Lilibet's dress is from US brand Hope & Henry

As a fashion editor who has been specialising in royal style for over eight years, Lilibet's dress was particularly regal. We've seen the young princess wear mostly casual clothes during her life in Montecito, where the sun shines daily, so it was heartwarming to see her in something so formal.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Lilibet sports fiery Rapunzel hair in new photos with Prince Archie

Sadly, Lilibet's dress is a past-season buy, but if you fancy getting in on the regal action, I've found a similar one from Sofia Grainge's Amazon Essentials collection. Costing just £20, it has a gorgeously similar print and a lovely full skirt.

This dress by Sofia Grainge's range for Amazon Essentials is similar to Princess Lilibets

Why is 'heritage' dressing so popular with kids?

"The classic, charming vintage-style pieces the royal children dress in have inspired a change in children’s fashion," Charlotte Kewley, otherwise known as The Little Stylist on Instagram, tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte in her tartan coat in 2024

"A classic, heritage, timeless look for kids at Christmas is – ironically – also quite cool. It captures that nostalgic, storybook charm that makes the season feel even more magical. It’s iconic, and it never goes out of style," Charlotte adds.

Why is heritage style considered regal?

Heritage print has a deep-rooted, British connection that is pretty historic as it points to traditional country life, which the royals famously embrace. Many long-standing luxury brands that feature this print - such as Burberry and Barbour- have historically clothed the monarchy throughout the years.

© Getty Princess Kate often champions the 'heritage' print

Another factor about the heritage print, which normally features checks or tartan, is classic and timeless, rather than a fleeting trend, again, something the royals famously adhere to; from the Princess of Wales to Queen Camilla, the royal ladies in particular prioritise timeless elegance and longevity over fast fashion.