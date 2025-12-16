Prince William is the ultimate off-duty dad as he makes exciting announcement - video

The Prince of Wales was the ultimate off-duty dad on Tuesday, when he appeared in a brand new video alongside football star Jill Scott.

The dad-of-four rocked a rather laid-back look for the clip, which was filmed in honour of 100 years of Fields in Trust, the charity protecting the future of our parks, playgrounds, playing fields and green spaces.

In the video, which can be seen above, charity patron William rocked smart casual navy blue trousers, which he paired with brown leather trainers and a soft navy blue jacket.

© Getty Images Prince William, who can be seen here with conservationist, Robert Irwin, is passionate about future-proofing our world

Accompanying the video were the words: "'Once a green space goes, it's gone forever.' A walk in the park with our Patron and President to discuss the importance of protecting the UK’s green spaces, not just for today’s communities but for the children of the future too.

"Fields in Trust is the only charity that legally protects the UK’s parks, playgrounds, playing fields and green spaces. Forever. Because access to green space is a right, not a privilege."

The film followed William and football star Jill as they walked through Windlesham Field of Remembrance Park, one of nearly 3,000 green spaces now protected in perpetuity through Fields in Trust.

Throughout the film, they discuss the vital importance of green spaces and meet local park users before getting involved in coaching a football match with students from a local school.

Fields in Trust is the UK’s only charity dedicated to protecting parks, playgrounds, playing fields and green spaces. Fields in Trust’s mission has never been more important.

Central to the discussion in the film is the reality that the majority of these spaces have no legal protection - and once lost, are gone forever.

Prince William's dedication to the environment

The initiative is just one way the future King has proven his dedication to preserving the environment.

© Getty William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020

In 2020, William launched the Earthshot Prize. The global prize is designed to find, fund, and scale solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges, which are to protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

Each year, five winners - one for each Earthshot - receive £1 million to scale up their innovative solutions. The prize focuses on shifting pessimism around environmental issues to optimism based on action and ingenuity.

William also has an interest in regenerative farming, having visited farms and supported initiatives that practice regenerative farming and sustainable land management, often through his work with the Duchy of Cornwall estate, which aims to become net zero by the end of 2032.