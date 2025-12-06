Prince William issues message to close friend following carol concert

The Prince of Wales has issued a message to their close friend Kevin Sinfield after Kate's annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Rugby Union coach Kevin is currently taking part in his 7 for 7 challenge, inspired by Rob Burrow, a friend of William and Kate and former Leeds Rhinos player, who sadly died last year following a battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Taking to the official social media channels of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William wrote: "Kevin, huge congratulations on nearing the finish of your incredible 7 in 7 challenge! Your commitment to Rob and everyone affected by MND is truly inspiring. Thank you for shining a light on the need for research and support, and for the hope and example you bring. Look after those knees! W."

The Prince last saw Kevin when he opened the Rob Burrow Centre in Leeds a few weeks ago.

Kevin and his team have run seven ultramarathons in seven days across seven cities or regions in support of the MND community.

The team has successfully raised over £10 million for MND charities over the five previous challenges, and the MND Association are proud to be the main beneficiary for this year's challenge.

His Royal Highness presented Rob and Kevin with their CBEs during a visit to Headingley Stadium in January 2024. During the event, Rob asked William if he would promise to open the Rob Burrow Centre, a promise he fulfilled last month.

Of Prince William, Kevin said: "I think he's a man of his word and he's been a massive supporter of the work we've done, the running we've done, the campaigning we've done."

He added: "Rob would have been so proud of it (the centre). He would've loved to have seen it today."

During the visit in November, William shared kind words with Rob's wife, Lindsey. "I think Rob's legacy will live on. And you guys should be so proud of your father because he really was an incredibly brave and very special man," he said.

He continued: "And this is a world-leading centre that’s going to save a lot of lives. For that, you shall all be very proud. And everyone is very grateful for letting us in on your family life and understanding what you’ve been managing together."