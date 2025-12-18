Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's informal Christmas after forsaking 'complex' family traditions

Since relocating to California, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have developed their own festive traditions with their children — a world away from the more formal celebrations of the rest of the royal family.

Christmas in Montecito is spent at their sprawling mansion, alongside Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, joining in the fun.

It’s a quiet, relaxed affair, designed to give the children the simple joys of the season. Meghan described their Christmas Day in a 2024 interview as "including a great meal" followed by games and fun "just like any other family".

The Duchess has spoken warmly about the joy of building new traditions as her children get older. "I love the holidays. Every year it gets better," she said. "At first, I think as a mom with children, you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age when I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year."

"Every single holiday is a new adventure," she added, highlighting the importance of Archie and Lilibet experiencing the magic of simple traditions — from favourite recipes that become lasting memories to leaving out carrots for the reindeer each Christmas.

Fans will soon get a glimpse of these Sussex celebrations. Meghan is sharing just how she gets into the festive spirit with a Christmas special of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, which hits screens in December.

"Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs – with simple how-tos to follow at home. It's a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy," according to Archewell Productions, the company founded by the Sussexes in 2020.

The couple last spent Christmas with the wider royal family in 2018, the year they married and were eagerly anticipating parenthood. Photographs from Sandringham show the newlyweds walking to the Christmas Day service and chatting happily with Prince William and Kate, blending seamlessly into the larger family gathering.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent the festive season away from the UK for a number of years

It was only the second Christmas that Meghan spent at Sandringham. The previous year had marked a historic moment: she’d been the first fiancée to be invited to join the Windsors at the annual festivities – marking a significant break with royal protocol. Neither the Princess of Wales nor the Duchess of Edinburgh spent Christmas Day at Sandringham with their in-laws until after they had tied the knot. But the late Queen went out of her way to welcome Meghan.

Meghan has spoken fondly about her first Christmas at Sandringham, recalling how exciting it was to be part of the large family gathering. She described the constant energy, laughter, and joyful chaos as exactly the kind of festive experience she had always hoped for.

Shortly after that 2017 Christmas, Harry reflected on Meghan’s first festive gathering at Sandringham. "The family loved having her there. There’s always that family side to Christmas, along with all the work that goes into it, but together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids. Christmas was fantastic," he said.

When asked if there were any traditions that needed explaining, he admitted with a smile: "Oh, plenty. We’ve got one of the biggest families I know, and every family is a little complex. But she’s done an absolutely amazing job getting stuck in — it’s the family she’s never really had."

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan has revealed herself to be a big fan of Christmas

While Harry and Meghan have embraced a more informal, relaxed Christmas in California, there is one tradition from Sandringham that they have carried over – opening presents on Christmas Eve.

In his memoir, Spare, Harry described one Christmas that the couple enjoyed when their son was young. "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

Fans will soon be able to see whether that enduring Windsor ritual remains a feature of their Californian celebrations when Meghan shares her Christmas secrets in her Netflix special. Whether it’s baking festive treats, decking the halls, or simply watching Archie and Lilibet’s faces light up at the first snowfall, it’s clear that the Sussexes are determined to make Christmas a season of warmth, laughter, and family togetherness — their own way.

