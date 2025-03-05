Meghan Markle's kitchen items: Her chic kettle is the MVP of her new Netflix show & I've found it

Whatever opinions you might have of Meghan Markle's new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan - be them good, bad, indifferent - I'm here to tell you that watching the series for her stunning array of kitchenware is worth a watch alone.

From the handy Amazon lemon juicer, $14.99 / $6.99 to the hearty Le Creuset Braiser Dish, $415 / £305 (it's Le Creu-say, Mindy Kaling) and the most useful thing for most home chefs, a decent knife - Meghan uses a Shun Classic Hollow-Ground Santoku Knife, $156 throughout the series - it was her kettle, yes the humble kettle, that was the MVP in Meghan's kitchen she filmed in for the show.

Did she get her love of tea from her beloved Prince Harry, I wonder?

Meghan makes friend Daniel a healing cup of tea in her new Netflix series

Even in episode one, she's using her Fellow Corvo KG Pro Electric Tea Kettle, $165 / £149 many a time, be it for making her friend, the makeup artist Daniel Martin, a cup of tea to the crew a morning coffee I kept thinking how I might need a cream chic kettle in my kitchen.

Meghan's kettle struck me for a few reasons. One, it's absolutely so chic it's ridiculous, and matches the laidback luxe aesthetic of her kitchen to perfection. Secondly, it looked lightweight - maybe Meghan's a weight lifter or has some arm strength but she lifted that thing with ease. No-one needs a heavy kettle. Thirdly, when I researched the kitchen appliance, it was much more high tech than I realised.

Dubbed the 'ultimate all-purpose kettle', from the to-the-degree temp control and a high-res LCD screen, it allows you to get the temperature not just spot on, but quickly too. It's a personalized brewing experience, if you will, letting you even schedule when it boils. It also includes a timer, great for if you want your tea to steep (Meghan did).

Don't forget, it's also on sale at the moment with 15% off. Meghan's appliances for less? Yes please.

© Netflix Meghan's kitchen appliances in With Love, Meghan are dreamy

What are verified shoppers saying about the Fellow Corvo EKG Pro Electric Kettle?

Scoring 4.4 stars out of five, the reviews are, on the whole, very positive. Some said it's "the best kettle I've ever used", a "game-changer" and "excels in both aesthetics and performance."

One called out the keep warm functionality, which I personally think sounds genius. "I love that it holds the temperature for up to 60 minutes—great for slow mornings or when I get distracted," the shopper wrote. Others called out the "impressive" heating speed and the ergonomic designed handle being "super easy" to hold.

It's hard to find a negative on this kettle, in all honesty. The only down point I found was some shoppers labelling it expensive, but following up saying it's worth the price if you have the spend.