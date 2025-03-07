7 pieces of jewelry Meghan Markle wears on With Love, Meghan (and yes, I want them all)

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series With Love, Meghan may have divided viewers with its scenes of so-feel-good-it's-verging-on-saccharine, but one thing I think we can all agree on - she has the jewelry collection of dreams. Particularly if you're a gold jewels kind of girl.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone estimate she's wearing at least $421,000 worth of jewelry in the trailer alone.

We've done a deep dive into Meghan's very chic 'quiet luxury' wardrobe on the show and dissected all of her coveted kitchenware, so it's only right to take a look at each and every jewelry piece we can identify, too.

Meghan's Cartier Love bracelet & Tank Francaise watch It looks like I'm not alone in my obsession with Meghan's jewelry, as searches for stacked bracelets have risen by 215% since the trailer first aired. Coincidence? I doubt it. Her stack looks like it includes her beloved $7,000 Cartier Love bracelet, which she owned long before she met Prince Harry, and her $27,000 Cartier Tank Francaise bracelet watch, which was passed down from his late mother, Princess Diana. If they're slightly out of your price range, you can find amazing lookalikes at Kate Spade and Abbott Lyon.

Meghan's diamond tennis bracelet On closer inspection, you can see Meghan is also wearing two more delicate bracelets. One is confirmed to be the $5,000 Diamond Hex Tennis Bracelet by Ariel Gordon, and features just over 1.5 carats of round brilliant cut diamonds nestled in solid gold hexagon-shaped links. If you're looking for a similar, more affordable style, I love this one from Orelia, and it's just $40. Or this $110 style from Astrid & Miyu.

Meghan's moonstone necklace Meghan elevated her white shirt with this beautiful $3,000 moonstone necklace by Logan Hollowell. According to the website, there's only two left, so if you want one you'll have to hurry. Set in 14k gold, it's surrounded by white diamonds totalling 15 carats. It's said to bring good fortune, offer protection and enhance your intuition. It's also Princess Diana's birthstone. If you're looking for something more affordable, I think this $239 moonstone necklace from Missoma is equally stunning and it's a bestseller.

Meghan's Leo gold necklace In one scene, Meghan accessorises with her Leo Zodiac Diamond Pendant from Brilliant Earth - a personal fave. The $995 necklace, which is a nod to her star sign, features a lion embossed on a disc adorned with three starlike diamond accents. It comes complete with an 18" cable chain in 14k yellow gold. For an affordable lookalike, I love this (more delicate) $140 version from Astrid & Miyu. You can't see them in this picture, but she's also wearing a chic pair of $230 Anine Bing knot earrings, which you can still shop at Farfetch.