7 pieces of jewelry Meghan Markle wears on With Love, Meghan (and yes, I want them all)

Meghan Markle's new Netflix series With Love, Meghanmay have divided viewers with its scenes of so-feel-good-it's-verging-on-saccharine, but one thing I think we can all agree on - she has the jewelry collection of dreams. Particularly if you're a gold jewels kind of girl.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, fine jewelry experts at UK retailer Steven Stone estimate she's wearing at least $421,000 worth of jewelry in the trailer alone.
In one scene, Meghan accessorises with her Leo Zodiac Diamond Pendant from Brilliant Earth - a personal fave. The $995 necklace, which is a nod to her star sign, features a lion embossed on a disc adorned with three starlike diamond accents. It comes complete with an 18" cable chain in 14k yellow gold.