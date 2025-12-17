Prince Harry enjoys ski trip to Aspen with close friend Nacho Figueras - exclusive photos

The Duke of Sussex first met the Argentine polo player in 2007 and since then, the pair have played in matches and vacationed together

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry skiing© Backgrid
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
16 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke of Sussex hit the slopes as he enjoyed a boys' ski trip to Aspen, Colorado with close friend and polo player, Nacho Figueras.

Prince Harry, 41, looked relaxed as he and Nacho, 48, chatted before taking to the mountains. The pair were dressed ready for action, with the Duke wearing a mauve ski jacket with a blue contrasting zip and black ski pants with matching boots.

While the father-of-two sported a dark blue helmet and sunglasses, his trademark beard was on display.

Meanwhile, Nacho, who is married to Argentine photographer, Delfina Blaquier, donned a navy blue puffer jacket and matching trousers.

A source tells HELLO!: "Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours on the mountains. The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort. Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes."

HELLO! understands that Harry's wife, Meghan, and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, did not join him on the private trip, but the family are set to spend Christmas at home in Montecito.

1/11

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras skiing© Backgrid

The pair both wore protective helmets

The Duke's love of skiing stems back to his childhood when he would holiday with his parents, then Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Swiss resort of Klosters.

2/11

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry skiing© Backgrid

Harry and Nacho share a love of polo and skiing

He's already introduced his young family to the sport, with the Sussexes taking Archie and Lilibet to Powder Mountain Ski Resort in Utah in February 2024.


3/11

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras skiing© Backgrid

Nacho is one of Harry's closest friends

Harry and Nacho's friendship goes back to 2007, and the pair have played in charity polo matches all around the world, with their last taking place in Florida in the US, in April 2024.

4/11

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras skiing© Backgrid

Nacho and his wife, Delfina, mainly reside in Palm Beach

Nacho exclusively told HELLO! at the match: "We speak very often, which is amazing to be able to have a friendship that feels like – sometimes we're not together-together – so it's always a good thing to be able to share that with someone."  


5/11

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras skiing© Backgrid

Harry and Nacho have played polo around the world together

Soon after the Prince went on his first date with former Suits star Meghan in 2016, Nacho was one of the friends who knew about their romance, as revealed in their Netflix docuseries. Nacho and Delfina were also among the guests to attend Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.

6/11

Prince Harry skiing© Backgrid

Harry's distinctive beard could be seen

In his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023, Harry said he "loved skiing" and was "good" at it. 

7/11

Prince Harry looked ready to hit the slopes© Backgrid

The Duke ready to hit the slopes

A source said that Harry and his friends spent hours skiing on the mountains. 

8/11

Prince Harry in Aspen© Backgrid

Harry donned a mauve ski jacket

Harry looked relaxed as he prepared to hit the slopes. 

9/11

Prince Harry carried his own skis© Backgrid

Harry's helmet featured a polarised visor

The Duke carried his own skis around the resort. 

10/11

Prince Harry wearing beanie hat and carrying skis© Backgrid

Casual Harry enjoyed some winter sun

After a day on the slopes, Harry swapped his helmet for one of his trademark beanie hats. 

11/11

Prince Harry wearing beanie hat while skiing© Backgrid

Harry and Nacho chat after a day of skiing

Harry has previously visited Aspen to host his charity polo match. 

In 2024, he also tried sit-skiing while visiting a training camp ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler and Vancouver.  

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More