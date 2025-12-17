Prince Harry enjoys ski trip to Aspen with close friend Nacho Figueras - exclusive photos

The Duke of Sussex hit the slopes as he enjoyed a boys' ski trip to Aspen, Colorado with close friend and polo player, Nacho Figueras.

Prince Harry, 41, looked relaxed as he and Nacho, 48, chatted before taking to the mountains. The pair were dressed ready for action, with the Duke wearing a mauve ski jacket with a blue contrasting zip and black ski pants with matching boots.

While the father-of-two sported a dark blue helmet and sunglasses, his trademark beard was on display.

Meanwhile, Nacho, who is married to Argentine photographer, Delfina Blaquier, donned a navy blue puffer jacket and matching trousers.

A source tells HELLO!: "Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours on the mountains. The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort. Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes."

HELLO! understands that Harry's wife, Meghan, and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, did not join him on the private trip, but the family are set to spend Christmas at home in Montecito.

1/ 11 © Backgrid The pair both wore protective helmets The Duke's love of skiing stems back to his childhood when he would holiday with his parents, then Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Swiss resort of Klosters.



2/ 11 © Backgrid Harry and Nacho share a love of polo and skiing He's already introduced his young family to the sport, with the Sussexes taking Archie and Lilibet to Powder Mountain Ski Resort in Utah in February 2024.





3/ 11 © Backgrid Nacho is one of Harry's closest friends Harry and Nacho's friendship goes back to 2007, and the pair have played in charity polo matches all around the world, with their last taking place in Florida in the US, in April 2024.



4/ 11 © Backgrid Nacho and his wife, Delfina, mainly reside in Palm Beach Nacho exclusively told HELLO! at the match: "We speak very often, which is amazing to be able to have a friendship that feels like – sometimes we're not together-together – so it's always a good thing to be able to share that with someone."





5/ 11 © Backgrid Harry and Nacho have played polo around the world together Soon after the Prince went on his first date with former Suits star Meghan in 2016, Nacho was one of the friends who knew about their romance, as revealed in their Netflix docuseries. Nacho and Delfina were also among the guests to attend Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018.



6/ 11 © Backgrid Harry's distinctive beard could be seen In his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023, Harry said he "loved skiing" and was "good" at it.

7/ 11 © Backgrid The Duke ready to hit the slopes A source said that Harry and his friends spent hours skiing on the mountains.

8/ 11 © Backgrid Harry donned a mauve ski jacket Harry looked relaxed as he prepared to hit the slopes.

9/ 11 © Backgrid Harry's helmet featured a polarised visor The Duke carried his own skis around the resort.

10/ 11 © Backgrid Casual Harry enjoyed some winter sun After a day on the slopes, Harry swapped his helmet for one of his trademark beanie hats.