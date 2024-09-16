Nacho Figueras pays tribute to 'brother' Prince Harry in heartfelt post

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his milestone 40th birthday on Sunday.

To mark the special occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as King Charles penned personal birthday messages alongside a heartwarming image of Harry beaming in a sharp grey suit.

© Getty Images Prince Harry turned 40 on 15 September

Royal family aside, the Duke also received a touching tribute from his best friend, Nacho Figueras. Taking to Instagram on his special day, the Argentine polo player uploaded a charming image of the sporty duo sharing a laugh while dressed in their polo gear.

© Getty Images Nacho penned a touching message to mark Harry's birthday

In his caption, Nacho gushed about their bond, writing: "Happy 40th brother. From the polo fields to all the moments in between, I'm grateful for the bond we share."

He finished by adding: "Here's to many more laughs, memories, and good times ahead. Love you."

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. "Precious!! Happy Birthday Prince Harry!!!" wrote one, while a second remarked: "What a beautiful friendship. Happy Birthday Prince Harry" and a third added: "Love this, besties for life."

Nacho and Harry's friendship

The royal and the Argentine polo player's friendship goes way back to 2007, a year after Harry set up Sentebale with Prince Seeiso as a response to the needs of children and young people in Lesotho.

Nacho is a proud supporter of Sentebale as an ambassador, and regularly praises Harry's charity work.

© Getty Images Nacho is one of Prince Harry's long-time friends

Over the years, the pair have built a lasting friendship, with Prince Harry even confiding in Nacho after his first date with his now wife, Meghan Markle.

After meeting with Suits actress Meghan at Soho House 76 Dean Street, Harry went to dinner with Nacho and his wife, Delfina Blaquier.

During an appearance in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series, Nacho said of their blossoming relationship: "Right after they met, my wife, me and him, we had dinner and he sat down and looked at us and said, 'Guys I've met a girl. We just met, but I think this may be the one.' You could tell right away that those were the eyes of someone that had fallen in love."

Take a look in the video below...

In light of their bond, Nacho and his wife were later invited to Harry and Meghan's fairytale wedding in 2018.

Meanwhile, back in August 2022, Nacho praised Prince Harry during an interview with PEOPLE magazine. Opening up, he shared: "From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity.

© Getty Images Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding

"Fast forward 15 years, I've been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I've seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it."