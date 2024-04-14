Prince Harry's best friend Nacho Figueras shares sweet 'hopes' for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - exclusive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted royal watchers at the weekend when they embraced following the Prince's polo win in honour of his charitable organisation, Sentebale.

Speaking in an interview after the match, Harry's teammate and close friend Nacho Figueras told HELLO! exclusively about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's chances of following in their father's footsteps.

Asked if he'd like the royal children to play against his own kids, he responded: "I really hope so, I hope that Archie and Lili get to love horses as much as he does."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge

Nacho went on: "There's something about the outside of a horse that's great for the inside of a human. Hopefully that love and passion will be transmitted. I know my kids love it and they love to play. It would be a dream that one day we all get to play polo together."

Nacho and his wife Delfina Blaquier share four children, although they're all a little older than the Sussex offspring, with Hilario having been born in 2000, Aurora in 2005, Artemio in 2010 and youngest Alba welcomed in 2013.

© Yaroslav Sabitov/YES Market Media/Alamy Stock Photo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoying their day out at the polo

In the candid chat, the Argentinian also commented on his friendship with the Prince, saying: "It's always great to be with him and doing something we love, which is playing polo."

Although he said that he and Harry only practice together "every once in a while" he said that the pair "speak very often, which is great".

© Getty Nacho and his wife Delfina at Meghan and Harry's wedding

The former model went on: "We speak very often, which is amazing to be able to have a friendship that feels like – sometimes we're not together-together – so it's always a good thing to be able to share that with someone."

Asked who is the most competitive out of the two of them, Nacho answered: "I think it goes both ways. It's been a few days that we've been punching each other, who's going to win today. "We like to make fun about that, today it's Sentebale that wins and that's what we're all here for."

© Alamy Prince Harry playing on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team

The charity polo match comes after Meghan and Harry's latest Netflix projects were announced, and one of them couldn't have been more timely.

The series will lift the lid on the professional polo scene, with behind-the-scenes footage from the U.S. Open Polo Championship. Miloš Balać will serve as showrunner, a role he has previously filled for Welcome to Wrexham, which charted the Welsh football club after it was purchased by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

© Alamy The Sussexes are making a behind-the-scenes series

Another show will be presented by Meghan as she celebrates the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship. The series will be executively produced by the Duchess alongside Chanel Pysnik, Hariton and Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC.

Also linked to the show are director Michael Steed and showrunner Leah Hariton.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale Harry and Nacho are long-time friends

The pair signed their Netflix deal in 2020 and in 2022 they released their docu-series, Harry & Meghan, which focused on their pair's lives, from Meghan's childhood to their wedding and their decision to stand down as senior working royals.

The couple have also made Live to Lead, an interview series, and the Heart of Invictus documentary series which chronicles the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014.